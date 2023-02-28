LAKE JACKSON
STEM — Science Technology Engineering and Math — has been the rallying cry of education administrators and government entities for years as the United States has sought to keep its leadership in those areas high.
Monica Razo is doing her best to help by making sure girls know they have a clear path to jobs in those fields, even though they make up a minority of those who pursue them. Most sources show that about 15 percent of all engineers are female compared to higher numbers in other STEM fields.
Razo’s Super Science Parties started in 2019 as a self-described “nonprofit whose mission is to foster a love for science with interactive and exciting experiments.” They held their Introduce a Girl to Engineering event at the Lake Jackson Library on Saturday afternoon, hoping to spark some interest in building and creating.
Razo said this was her first time holding such an event. Most of her parties have been for kids across Brazoria County, helping them learn about anatomy, chemistry and even making old-fashioned vinegar and baking soda volcanoes. She typically funds the events herself.
“My main goal is to make it fun and let them see that science is fun,” she said.
While Razo is a nurse, she may have gotten some inspiration for the event from her sister, Shirley Smith, who worked as an engineer for seven years before becoming a teacher at Lake Jackson Intermediate School 14 years ago.
Smith explained to the girls that she went to work for the Gilbane construction company after she graduated from college and spent years moving from Houston to Washington state and San Francisco on different projects. She even brought her old hardhat with a University of Texas personalization on it.
Her combined love of art and math was what inspired her to jump into an engineering career, she said.
“In 10th grade, I had a group of engineers come to my physics class and they were talking about engineering, kind of similar to what we’re doing today, and they gave us this handout,” Smith said. “On the handout, it listed chemical engineer — that’s really popular in our area — mechanical engineer and electrical, but the one that I was drawn to was architectural engineer.”
When asked what advice she had for girls who wanted to go into the field, Smith said to ask lots of questions and to just go for it.
Girls in elementary and junior high grade levels listened attentively to explanations of what different fields of engineering were available to them, then embraced the options placed before them for experiments. Projects included building structures of marshmallows and toothpicks, handling medical equipment, or putting together simple robots with markers for legs which spun around on paper like an electric Spirograph toy.
One girl who came out was 8-year-old Emma Thomas, accompanied by her mother, Melissa Martin, and Nathan Foley. Foley is a chemical engineer and they said Emma often asks questions about what exactly he does.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity to learn more about that,” Martin said.
Engineering would be a good start for what Emma has said she wants to do.
“If you ask her what she wants to be when she grows up, she wants to be everything,” Martin said. “She’s got big goals.”
In the meantime, she was most excited to take her turn at the electrical engineering table — and probably eat some marshmallows.
When it comes to deciding whether they want to be an engineer, there’s one big question Razo said the girls should think about.
“You want to ask yourself, is there something that there’s a need for that maybe I could invent or help with?” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.