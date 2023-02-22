RICHWOOD — The city’s ongoing effort to become more pedestrian friendly is ready to move forward after City Council awarded a contract for the second phase of its sidewalk program.
HTI Construction submitted a low bid of $365,500, about $10,000 lower than the next bidder, to earn the contract. With its 10 percent contingency tacked on, the maximum price is $402,055.
The city received a dozen bids in all for the work, with the most expensive coming in at $821,000.
The money will come from a voter-approved bond request passed in 2019, which had a remaining balance of $76,600, and a transfer from the transportation fund.
The contract calls for extending the sidewalk on South Yaupon to connect the Creek Bend sidewalks to the newly constructed Oyster Creek Drive/South Yaupon sidewalks, and extending the sidewalks on Moore Street.
“I agree completely,” said one resident. “I drive down Moore Street everyday. There are kids riding bikes, walking, and they don’t want to walk in people’s yards. Driving there, you’re either dodging school buses or kids. Completing that section of sidewalk would be vital.”
The city has worked with HTI Construction before; the construction company has fixed water lines and drainage systems in Richwood in the past. The company has a good reputation and has done good work for the city before, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
In other business, the city approved transferring money from the Crime Control and Prevention District to purchase new patrol vehicles.
The city planned to purchase the vehicles last year, but due to a supply shortage, did not follow through. The vehicles are now in stock, and the district had $80,000 budgeted for the vehicles. The cost is estimated at $77,840.
