RICHWOOD — The city will keep its trash contract with Waste Connections after the only other bidder submitted a proposal that didn't follow the city's outline.
Residents were asked in December what level of trash service they would like and the preferences were for weekly garbage pickup, recycling every other week and monthly heavy trash, which is what is offered under the current contract.
While neither bidder complied completely with the proposal outlines, AmeriWaste's bid did not meet the parameters at all, Councilman Jeremy Fountain said.
"If we as a city put out an RFP to say, 'Hey, this is what we want. We took a survey with our residents, reply to that,' and we don't get that response from said company, I feel like they're not providing what we asked for," he said.
Freeport switched from Waste Connections to AmeriWaste last year.
"From talking to other residents in Freeport that transition from Waste Connections to a new provider, they're up in arms," Fountain said. "They're questioning 'Why did we change? Our service is terrible. We just took steps backward.'"
The problem is only two companies provided bids, which limits the city's options, City Manager Eric Foerster said.
"It's a little bit of a monopoly down here, especially with small municipalities like Richwood. You don't get a whole lot of options for service providers," Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
Should a new provider enter the market that meets Richwood's needs, the city can get out of its contract with 30 days written notice, Foerster said.
"So we're not painting ourselves into a corner," he said. "If and when someone does grow into the area, we can entertain that at that time.
The contract, which would be for three with a pair of one-year optional extensions, calls for a monthly fee of $18.08 for residential service. A motion to award the contract to Waste Connections passed unanimously.
In other business, Custer laid out the need for new equipment purchases, saying the cost to maintain and repair existing equipment has exceeded what it would cost to replace them. Before the meeting Monday night, he learned the mini excavator, on which it already has spent $23,000 to repair since July 2021, now needs an engine replacement, he said.
The city's dump truck also is falling apart, needing a top replacement for $13,440 and not being very efficient because of its age, Foerster said.
The repair expenses include the cost to rent replacements while the current equipment is in the shop, and since smaller repairs are handled by credit card, they are not included in the breakdown Custer provided, according to the agenda information.
He is requesting two mini excavators, a compact dump truck, an equipment trailer, a mosquito fogger and a skid steer/track loader. It would cost $425,000 to fill the entire wish list and $125,000 for just the mini excavator, the memo states.
Foerster believes money from the street fund could be used to pay for some of the equipment replacements. The street fund has about a $500,000 balance and is expected to have a surplus next year, he said.
"We are in a predicament with our heavy equipment," he said. "We're not in good shape and we need to invest in this. What we're asking is to use those funds. Don't lease, don't purchase with payment, we have the funds to expend it now."
Better equipment would allow the city to do its own work instead of having to pay outside contractors for projects such as regrading ditches, Foerster said.
The meeting started with three new officials being sworn in — Mayor Michael Challenger, Councilwoman Amanda Reynolds and Councilman Mike Challenger. Each will serve two-year terms after winning their seats in the May 6 election.
