ANGLETON — Jurors won’t hear the testimony of a trooper to whom Rodolfo Pena admitted killing his stepson because the confession happened before the officer read Pena his rights, a Brazoria County district judge decided.
But they heard from another officer who testified Pena told him, “I know what I did.”
A hearing on whether Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Mark Controla could testify about the confession preceded the start of Pena’s murder trial Tuesday in Judge Patrick Bulanek’s 461st courtroom. Pena is charged with fatally shooting his stepson, 29-year-old Osvaldo del Villar, in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive in Richwood on Feb. 6, 2021, and evading arrest.
Pena could be sentenced to up to 99 years in prison if convicted of the murder charge.
Controla’s body cam video of him questioning Pena after a 26-minute pursuit showed he initially did not advise Pena of his Miranda rights. Defense Attorney Robert Miller asked Controla if the officer attempted to get a confession out of Pena.
“No, every situation is different,” Controla said, adding he arrived after the pursuit and did not know if Pena had been Mirandized. “In a perfect world, that’s what happens.”
Miller also objected to allowing Richwood Police Cpl. Christopher Mayfield to testify. Mayfield interviewed Pena about six hours after the shooting occurred, and Miller argued that provided too brief of a “cooling period” after the shooting. Bulaneck denied that request.
When Mayfield took the stand with the jury of three women and nine men in the courtroom, the prosecution team played a video showing Pena waiving his Miranda Rights and cooperating with Richwood investigators.
“I know what I did,” Pena said. “He jumped me. I had a gun. … I got it for some reason, to scare him I guess. It went off. I didn’t know if it hit him. … After that, I really don’t remember.”
Before a string of officers, including Mayfield, took the stand, jurors heard from Jennifer Schneider, Pena’s ex-wife and the victim’s mother.
Schneider and Pena had been a couple for 14 years and married for eight, and they had one daughter, Olivia, she said. Osvaldo and James del Villar are her sons from a previous relationship, she said.
The shooting happened during a family get-together to celebrates James del Villar’s 27th birthday for which Schneider bought a special bottle of Jack Daniel’s bourbon, she said. As the party carried on, Osvaldo del Villar and Pena began fighting, with the younger man pinning Pena to the kitchen floor and hitting him in the face several times, Schneider said.
She learned later Pena made disparaging remarks about her and their daughter dancing, to which Osvaldo del Villar took offense, Schneider testified.
Osvaldo’s wife, Thelma, and his stepsister, Olivia, also got into a verbal and physical fight.
Schneider saw most of what happened between her husband and son through the window from the patio and went inside. James del Villar also entered and told everyone to “stop”; when they did, Pena went to the back bedroom, Schneider said.
Osvaldo del Villar and his family were heading out the door when Schneider heard a “click” and turned around to look, she said.
“Rudy was standing there with a gun,” Schneider said, fighting back tears. “He shot Osvaldo. I saw the fire come out of the gun.”
Pena left the house through the backyard as James del Villar and Osvaldo’s 12-year-old son called 911.
“My dad’s been shot. Please help him. My dad, my dad, what do I do?” were the boy’s desperate pleas to the dispatch operator in a recording played for jurors.
On cross-examination, Miller pointed out the discrepancy in the men’s builds — Osvaldo del Villar was about 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, while Pena is 5-foot-5 and about 185 pounds.
“Osvaldo kicked his butt,” Miller said, to which Schneider agreed. Schneider also confirmed she did not know of the conversation that led to the two men fighting until after the shooting.
Lead prosecutor Kenyata Thompson and assistant prosecutor Travis Townsend then turned the focus of their case to the chase that followed the shooting. Six law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and pursuit that followed, Clute Police Cpl. Cole Mezzeno testified.
Mezzeno’s dash camera followed Pena’s 26-minute chase from the Richwood home, looping around Brazosport highways before ending at the Pecan Forest mobile park off Stratton Ridge Road in Clute. Mezzeno’s records showed his car reaching speeds of more than 120 mph.
It took spike strips to eventually stop Pena’s vehicle, Richwood Police Officer Nadia Lago said, and when it did, Pena disregarded officers and ran toward one of the mobile homes before officers were able to arrest him.
EMS took the wounded Osvaldo del Villar to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital in Lake Jackson, where retired Richwood Police Sgt. Kevin Munley collected evidence, including the victim’s bloody clothing. Osvaldo del Villar died of his wounds at the hospital.
Munley also testified to being dispatched on July 2, 2021, when the new owner of the Richwood home retrieved a 9 mm gun from the backyard, the same caliber of gun Pena said he used in the shooting.
Under cross-examination, Munley could not confirm the gun found had been used to shoot Osvaldo del Villar, the retired officer said.
The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. today.
