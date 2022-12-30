RICHWOOD — The City Council only had until January to make its decision on what to use some grant funding for, and they have chosen to address something that’s long been on their to-do list.
At their December meeting, the council gave Mayor Steve Boykin the power to act as the city’s executive officer for all matters pertaining to the process which will provide Richwood with about $2.45 million, distributed by the Texas General Land Office.
The program was set up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey by the federal government and then ran through the Houston-Galveston Area Council. Multiple governments throughout the county have been finalizing their decisions on what to use the funds for, writing grants which the HGAC has required be submitted to the GLO in order to secure the funds, intended to be used for infrastructure work.
The allocations were made prior to the grant applications being submitted so as to avoid putting city and county governments in competition for funding.
The city chose to allocate its funds toward updating the complete streets of Briar Creek, Wisteria Lane and Quail Run Drive, eliminating a long-standing issue with drainage in the process.
At council’s Dec. 14 meeting, it was brought up that the project would be just a little bit less than had originally been planned, due to rising cost estimates, but that it would still produce the same results.
“Due to the cost of the programs that we had looked at there was a slight reduction in scope, but we did want to bring this forward to you with what we have reduced it to now,” City Manager Eric Foerster said. “In the maps you’ll see it’s basically four components — water, sewer, drainage and the street improvement.”
He explained the west outfall ditch would not be completely renovated as originally planned due to the city and its engineers finding an alternate solution to renovating the ditch.
“We had already been approved for the drainage on one side and we just need to access that, so instead of redoing an entire drainage ditch again, we just need to cut through and hit that drainage, so it saved us many, many, many linear feet of heavy dirt work,” Foerster said. “It’s considerable savings, but the outcome will be the same.”
The streets have needed work for a number of years, according to Foerster, saying that while the area didn’t typically flood outside of major events like Hurricane Harvey, low-lying areas did allow water to collect and pool. The city was able to slot the streets into the grant program, solving an ongoing problem in search of an answer.
“This is huge, because this is also on our capital projects list — regrading and redoing the drainage on these roads,” Foerster said. “Since we’re already in there, we’re going to go in and redo the pipes as well, so it’s a win-win-win.”
The nearly $2.5 million is expected to cover the entire cost. Strand engineering will be making the plans for the work, estimated to include 7,700 square feet of 6-inch thick reinforced concrete for the roads and 2,100 square feet of six-inch thick reinforced concrete for driveways.
“That’s project scope, management and grant administration,” Foerster said.
The city is hoping to avoid severe traffic impairments since intersections are not included in the construction, the city already having already reworked the drainage and road from FM 2004 south to Briar Creek in the Audubon Woods subdivision.
