LAKE JACKSON
Music jammed and a crowd gathered in the hot sun as five finalists stood with anticipation outside the Brazosport College MEGlobal student pavilion to witness the fifth annual Strive2Drive event.
The college’s car giveaway Thursday kicked off with a Gator Grab auction and other inclusive activities for students, staff and the community.
Strive2Drive is set up to encourage students to become more involved with campus activities and resources.
“To be in the drawing, you have to take at least six credit hours in both the fall and the spring, you have to have a 2.0 or higher GPA and you have to be in good standing and not in trouble with the dean of students,” Director of Institutional Effectiveness Sasha Tarrant said. “From there, students earn tickets or points into the drawing by doing things we know are good for them — seeing a counselor, doing tutoring, getting involved with local events or campus activities.”
Out of 1,510 who qualified for the drawing, students earned more than 45,000 points, which averages more than 30 points per student. From that, five were randomly drawn for a chance at the grand prize, Tarrant said.
Finalist Robert Espinoza, 27, is studying process operations. Making the finals surprised him because he usually doesn’t win anything, he said.
“I’ve got a car that constantly breaks down,” Espinoza said, a problem since the Clute native lives and works in Houston while he’s attending school.
Another finalist, Alexis Ellis, 17, is a dual-credit student working toward her associate of science degree.
“I’m super excited. I’ve never done this before,” Ellis said. “If I won, I’d feel so grateful to the school and everybody and I’d feel so ecstatic.”
Nursing student Araya Best, 18, said winning the car would give her more freedoms, she said.
Welding and pipefitting student, Sean Charles, 21, said he could get a job and save money on gas if he had the winning key.
Elise Boyd, 31, is taking her last prerequisite class for nursing as an online student. The mother of two small children traveled 1,000 miles from Florida to attend the event as a finalist, she said.
“It would be a big blessing for me and my family,” she said.
As they prepared for the big moment, Brazosport College President Vincent Solis expressed excitement to be participating in the event for the second time.
“It’s an amazing experience for our students and for the college,” Solis said. “We have so many deserving students that have worked so hard to try to reach their goals. They work hard, they participate in activities. This is what this is all about — yeah the students win a great car and it’s life-changing, but it’s also about connecting them to the services that will help them be successful.”
The data received about student participation gives the college valuable information on how it can meet students’ needs, Solis said.
Sponsors and their representatives who attended the event included Freeport LNG Director of Community Affairs, Wendy Mazurkiewicz; BASF Manager of Community and Government Affairs, David Winder; TDECU Market President Josh Brian; Dow Operational Excellence and Technical Training Leader, Nita Garza; Vernon Material and Equipment Owner, Kerry Vernon, and Honda of Lake Jackson owner and Brazosoport College Foundation board President Rod Hall.
“This community has one great gem in Brazosport College,” Hall said. “When we came up with the opportunity to award a needy student that’s going above and beyond their normal day — it seemed like a no brainer.”
Hall and foundation Development Officer Sherrie Garrett, who work together each year on the event, were concerned they wouldn’t have the fully loaded, sonic gray 2023 Honda Civic Sport to give away.
“Sherry and I ordered this car in February. We have not been able to get Civics. It’s been very difficult to get Honda Civics,” Hall said.
The car arrived in time, but while on a trip to Phoenix, he received a call from one of his dealership managers who told him they had sold it.
This was just last week, Hall said. He went back and forth with the manager trying to figure out how to get the car back but was told it’s impossible.
“I said, ‘You have one day to find a car before I kill someone,’” Hall said to the manager. “Needless to say, they went to San Antonio and picked that car up and bought it from another dealer.”
Solis announced the overall top point earner for the year — Hester Holt, who earned a total of 216 points — received the prize of $1,000 in gift cards.
At last, the moment came to discover the winner. Each finalist, having drawn their order in advance, received a key fob. If the car’s alarm went off when they hit the panic button, they won the car.
Boyd went first and was met with silence, and the second contestant Charles suffered the same fate. When Espinoza hit his button as the third finalist, the alarm blared.
Espinoza stood with his head down, absorbing the moment, as the crowd cheered around him.
“Winning this car is going to affect me in many ways,” Espinoza said. “Having a brand new car that’s actually going to get me from point A to point B as well as working in my job coming from Houston to here once I get a job here as a process operator, it’s a big help for the position I’m in at the moment.”
The burden of not knowing whether his car will run each day is lifted now, he said.
“I know there’s a certain amount of excuses you can give a teacher, and if that excuse limit is reached, you can get kicked out,” Espinoza said. “I tried very hard to make sure I was here in school, in time, in class, and if I needed to, I would ask a family member to take me whenever the car wasn’t working.”
He knew he only had a 20 percent chance of winning which left him quite skeptical, but he remained hopeful, Espinoza said.
“I was frozen in excitement,” he said of the moment he realized he won.
