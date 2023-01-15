BRAZORIA — A road closure is set for next week along the edges of Brazoria during peak driving periods on a road to Lake Jackson.
A bridge on River Road— which also constitutes a portion of CR 400— in an easterly direction from the intersection with San Bernard Street is planned for a shut down between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday next week.
The city of Brazoria issued a notice online regarding the closure, indicating it was due to repairs being made by the railroad company Union Pacific. The company says they expect the repairs to take up to three days.
“This is for routine maintenance and to repair some damage caused by a bridge strike, involving a semitrailer truck,” Union Pacific Communications Manager Robynn Tyseer said.
Additionally, the railroad says they have the equipment and supplies they need to do the repair in hand, which will hopefully allow them to avoid issues that have plagued some construction projects which have stretched beyond their anticipated job lengths due to shortages.
The city has planned for the situation and staked out their detours.
“For our emergency services, they’ll be taking Burnett Street or New York Street from Brazoria to get to CR 400,” Kelsie Palmer, a telecommunications employee for the Brazoria Police Department said.
“Everybody’s already been notified of the closure,” she said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.