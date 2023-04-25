LAKE JACKSON — A structure fire on the 100 block of Rosewood Street did a lot of damage, but all of the people and pets got out safely.
Lake Jackson officials confirmed this on the scene after their Fire Department, EMS and Police Department responded to a fire call just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. Angleton and Richwood Fire Departments also responded with mutual aid.
“The occupant that was at home and the animals are all out of the house,” Lake Jackson Public Information Officer Lt. Roy Welch said.
Firemen knocked down unstable bricks and timbers with their hooks as smoke continued to pour from what was, until that evening, a garage. The department got the fire under control in just under an hour.
Fire Marshals on scene, including Lake Jackson’s Will Ammons, verified the blaze had begun in the garage. Smoke and heat damage permeated the main structure with visible damage to the crowns of the roofing, which continued to blacken. Family photos were laid on the lawn, rescued from the home.
“We have extensive fire damage to the garage area. We do have some fire, but extensive smoke and water damage to the main body of the house,” Lake Jackson Fire Chief Tyler Harper said.
47 first responders came to assist, 39 of them fire and EMS personnel.
“We had an assistant chief arrive within three minutes, declaring it a working fire — heavy fire showing from the garage area. I, myself, the commanding officer, arrived five minutes later and our fire truck arrived 12 minutes after the time of tone,” Harper said.
Next door neighbor Danny Yates had left his home just before five and received a call from someone else in their neighborhood, telling them about the flames.
“We actually had another neighbor call us and she came and picked us up and brought us back over,” he said.
Fire officials asked them to keep clear of their home for the time being, but he hoped they wouldn’t have too much damage from the smoke.
Neighbors reported hearing loud popping sounds from the building, speculating they could have come from exploding aerosol cans.
“I couldn’t ask for a better job from our firefighters. We ensure that we have an aggressive interior attack, and I don’t mean aggressive by our temperament, I mean aggressive in our tactics, to keep the fire away from further damaging the house,” Harper said.
“If it’s isolated to this area, we want to keep it away from the rest of the body of the house. That’s why we went in through the front door versus just coming over here to the side,” he continued, gesturing towards the blackened beams and brick.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ammons said.
