ANGLETON — Jurors deciding the fate of Luis Urvina learned Wednesday the murder defendant has previous convictions for an unnamed third-degree felony and misdemeanor family violence charges despite his defense lawyers’ efforts to keep them hidden.
Urvina, 26, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of Steven Patton and murder in the fatal shooting of Patton’s wife, Michelle, outside a Rosharon convenience store Jan. 23, 2022. A jury of nine men and four women is hearing the case in Judge Chad Bradshaw’s 300th District Court. Urvina could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
Prosecutors sought to introduce the information about Urvina’s prior bad acts while questioning Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office investigator Francine Vargas, who served as lead investigator on the case. Because of those previous convictions, Urvina just having a weapon constitutes a criminal offense and invalidates a self-defense claim.
Defense attorney Mike Diaz argued the information about the June 27 and December 2018 convictions would be prejudicial, violate due process, be considered improper impeachment and taint the jury’s view of his client’s character. However, since Urvina is arguing self-defense, 300th District Judge Chad Bradshaw ruled prosecutors can use it to undermine that claim.
Lawyers for both sides tried to find common ground on how much the jury could hear, even considering giving direct instructions to dismiss any judgments against Urvina’s character they might make because of the previous convictions.
“Now, we’re just splitting hairs,” Diaz said.
“That’s what we do,” Bradshaw said with a laugh.
Ultimately, the defense conceded to entering the testimony.
While the prosecution spent most of the day presenting physical evidence and forensic reports to the jury, they reserved Vargas’ testimony for its knockout punch. They rested their case immediately after she left the stand.
When asked by prosecutor David Tamez to describe the crime scene when she arrived, Vargas responded, “Chaos — a lot of moving parts.”
Vargas described reviewing video footage of the incident in which three men and the Pattons had an altercation near the fuel pumps at the gas station at FM 521 and FM 1462 about 9:15 p.m. that night. Steven Patton testified Tuesday he asked the men if they planned to throw something at his car, as his wife believed, and it quickly escalated to one of the three opening fire with a handgun.
Steven Patton identified Urvina as the shooter during his testimony.
The three men were found at a home across the street at FM 1462 and detained, Vargas said. After conducting several interviews with eyewitnesses, speaking with Steven Patton and reviewing the evidence, she determined there was probable cause and that the defendant had shot the gun, she said.
Tamez asked Vargas if she had considered self-defense and if Urvina’s previous convictions played a role in her determination to take the case to a grand jury.
“Yes,” Vargas answered simply.
During cross-examination, Diaz asked Vargas if Urvina and the two men with him had broken their stride or run up to the Pattons’ vehicle during the incident. Another note he made was the distance of the bullet casings from the victim’s vehicle, which Department of Safety Firearms Examiner Shepherd Kelly testified were as close as 20 feet but as far away as 55 feet, 2 inches.
“Did you ever ask, ‘Why not just keep going?’” Diaz said to Vargas of her interview with Patton.
She didn’t see a need to, she said. Patton told her they had just stopped for gas and snacks, Vargas testified.
The defense will take its turn to bring witnesses and evidence beginning at 9:30 a.m. today.
