FREEPORT — After six months and two elections, Freeport residents finally have a new Ward D councilman in sign-maker and minister Winston Rossow.
Rossow took 128 total votes for just under 60.1 percent of the votes cast in Saturday's runoff while 85 went to Karla Clark for 39.9 percent, according to final, unofficial results Saturday from the Brazoria County Elections Division.
Rossow said he did his best to run a clean campaign and he intended to use his newfound influence to — "God willing" — help make Ward D a shining example of community pride.
“I believe in integrity. I believe in honesty. I believe in truthfulness and that’s what I’m going to do,” Rossow said. “I love Freeport. I love the people of Freeport. My job now is to serve the people of Freeport. I just happen to be in Ward D, but I’m serving the people of Freeport.”
A three-way race in the Feb. 23 special election led to the run-off between the first place candidate, Rossow, and the second-place candidate, Clark, after neither of them cracked the required 50 percent to win the election outright.
The runoff election and the additional month of campaign time resulted in a higher turnout as the 162 early voters eclipsed the 143 who turned out for the special election. The 51 in-person votes cast on Election Day brought the turnout to 213.
The percentages of those early votes were almost exactly the same as the final tally on Election Day as Rossow took an early lead, coming in with 97, or 61.1 percent. Clark took 65, or just shy of 39 percent, including all three absentee ballots cast.
In addition to his new role, Rossow is a member of the ministerial alliances of Freeport and Port Freeport, and part of the Brazosport High School Booster Club and the Lanier Middle School PTA. He is a pastor at Miracle House of Prayer and a board member of the Brazosport Medical Center, Oakland Community Cemetery and Martin Luther King Committee. He is also a chaplain with the Freeport Police Department and the public announcer for Brazosport High School varsity baseball.
Runner-up Clark, the retired civil servant with an extensive resume who continues to volunteer her time to multiple Freeport organizations, will still be paying close attention to city matters, even if she is not on the council, she said Saturday night.
“I want to thank all of the people who voted in the election for me and for the other candidate and everybody needs to always get out there and vote,” Clark said. “We all worked hard and we will go on from here and continue to try to make the city of Freeport a better place.”
The elections were necessary after former Councilman Troy Brimage resigned from his Ward D seat in October, a result of months of infighting involving allegations of wrongdoing in land deals he was involved in a decade ago while serving as mayor. After the city sent a demand letter for more than $200,000 from him and his company, Braztex, Brimage filed counter-litigation.
Rossow will now be part of the decision making process going forward in dealing with that legal matter.
Rossow will also be thrown head-first into a council that has at times ground to a halt in the face of two-to-two split votes when dealing with some contentious issues and his tie-breaking vote could begin to ease the loggerheads. Ward A Councilman Jeff Peña and Ward C Councilman Mario Muraira both face opposition in the upcoming May election and all of the challengers — Jack Bullman and David McGinty in Ward A and George Matamoros in Ward C — cited a desire for a return to a more cooperative council as a primary reason for throwing their hats in the ring.
All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed. The City Council will look to do so at their meeting Tuesday, which was pushed back by a day from their usual schedule to give the elections department more time to get their paperwork in order.
Rossow's victory will put him on council to serve out the remainder of Brimage's original three-year term, which expires in May 2024.
