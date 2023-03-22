FREEPORT
Community members have patiently waited for the Brazoria County Salvation Army in Freeport to reopen their homeless shelter, and it appears the wait may be over very soon.
The location serves as the only continuously operating shelter in the southern end of the county and the organization is working hard to complete the much-needed renovations.
The shelter has been combined with the former thrift store space and rechristened as the Red Shield Lodge for the Salvation Army. The $1.3 million in renovations also provided more office space for staff and classrooms for the nonprofit to provide life skills information, such as for conducting job searches and financial planning, said the commander of the Freeport Corps, Capt. Justin Vincent said.
It has taken almost two years for the construction to be completed and the final delay is all due to the sprinkler system.
“The sprinkler system is still one of the main things that needs to be done,” Vincent said. “We can’t have people stay overnight without the fire suppression system.”
Installation continues to be delayed due to scheduling conflicts with the contractor, which means an exact completion date cannot be given. It should be this spring, Vincent said; however, when it is finished and they open their doors, they will have a lot to offer those in need.
Families can now have their own space in the family dorms. These dorms will include a twin size bunk-bed, one full-size bed, a cafe table, and cushioned bench. The shelter will also provide books and games for these families to enjoy in their own space for the time they are there.
Among renovations will be new lodging for men and women. The women’s area has increased by about 50 percent in capacity and has four times the amount of square footage than before. The new capacity amount for the shelter is expected to be about 16 men, 12 women, and 20 family members, Vincent said.
By opening up walls and maximizing the space available, they were able to design common areas for relaxing, social gatherings, and meetings, he said.
The common room will include televisions, board games, books, and wifi as well as a children’s area. There will also be a separate lounge for adults only which will include the same entertainment as the common room.
“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable, that they feel like they can have a sense of pride for where they’re at,” Vincent said. “We wanted to increase the quality of life.”
A major detail in the design is the incorporation of an “apartment room” which is available only for individuals and families in traumatic situations.
The apartment room will remain empty and unused until the need arises. Hopefully, it will be used as little as possible, Vincent said.
“This room will include beds, tables, chairs, and necessities for the families affected by things like house fires. We will provide stuffed animals and books for any kids as well,” he said.
Not only were they thinking about the guests during the design process but also the environment. The facility will be much more sustainable and durable, Vincent said.
“The materials we selected in the design phase are something we can easily keep clean,” Vincent said. “It is going to look nice, and they are materials that are going to last a long time because we have a commitment to the homeless of Brazoria County that anyone who comes into our shelter is going to get what they need taken care of.”
The nonprofit is in need of canned or dry goods for the food box program as well as monetary donations to maintain its assistance programs once the shelter is back in operation, he said.
“Monetary donations are always extremely helpful, another way people can help is through canned food drives and donated items,” he said. Their needs include items such as sheets, blankets, pillows, towels, washcloths and travel-sized personal hygiene products.
As well as a variety of volunteer opportunities, the organization offers many donation opportunities, including its Bunny Hop fundraiser coming up on March 31. Taking part in these events can give local people the help that they need to succeed, Vincent said.
“For about $20 you can house one of your Brazoria county neighbors in our shelter,” he said.
