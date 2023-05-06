CITIES
ALVIN
MAYOR
R. Gabe Adame
CITY COUNCIL
Position E
Luke Troxell
Larry Nelson
Meagan DeKeyzer
ANGLETON
MAYOR
John Wright
Jeremy Brown
CITY COUNCIL
Position 2
Travis A. Townsend
Position 4
Cecil Booth
BONNEY
Proposition A
A sales and use tax is adopted within the Village at the rate of one and one-half percent.
BRAZORIA
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Dustin Weisinger
Bill Lott
Position 3
Gary Kersh
Position 5
Susan Swanner-Parker
BROOKSIDE VILLAGE
Mayor, unexpired term
Richard Cantu
Glenda Hundl
City Council
At-Large
Top three vote-getters elected
Kevin M. Murphy
Jana Largent
Blake Carter
Beth Croix
CLUTE
CITY COUNCIL
Ward D
Amy Condon
Jose “Joe” Lopez
Michael Doucet
Proposed Amendment A
Should the Home Rule Charter of the City be amended as follows: Shall the charter be revised so that all outdated references to state law shall be updated to reflect current statute sections?
Proposed Amendment B
Section 5.04: If the mayor or any member of City Council is absent from three (3) consecutive regularly scheduled meetings, the office of that member shall be declared vacant at the next regular meeting, with replacement occurring as set forth in section 5.02(28) of the Clute City Charter, unless such absence be unavoidable, the reason therefor presented in writing and be considered sufficient by a majority of the other members of the council, and such reason and action be included in the minutes of said council meeting.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT C
Section 4.03: The mayor of the City of Clute shall be the presiding officer at all meetings of the City Council; he shall countersign all checks with the city secretary; shall preside at all social functions wherein the city is a part thereof; he shall have a vote on an ordinance or resolution only in the event of a tie vote; he shall, in cases of an emergency, disaster or civil commotion or riot, have the power to call the police force of
the city without the consent of the City Council; he shall be paid twice the amount paid to members of the council; he shall be bonded in an amount to be determined by the City Council; shall call special meetings of the City Council on his own initiative or when requested by two (2) members of the City Council; and the mayor shall perform such other and further functions as may be delegated to him by the City Council from time to time.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT D
Section 5.02: be amended to add section (32) and read as follows: The enumeration of powers hereunder shall not be construed as a limitation but shall be construed as an illustration only. The City Council shall have the power to: (32) Place an item on the agenda upon the request of two (2) council members.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT E
Section 5.06: The City Council is the final judge of all elections and of the qualifications of its members and of any other elected
officials of the City.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT F
Section 7.02(a): (a) Department established. There is hereby established a department of police, with all powers and duties of a municipal police department as provided by federal, state, and local law, to preserve order within the city, to secure the residents of the city from violence and to secure all property therein from injury or loss.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT G
Section 14.01: a) The owner of any tract of land located within the corporate limits or within the exclusive extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Clute determined in accordance with the provisions of V.T.C.A., Local Government Code Sec. 42.021 et seq., or any amendments thereto, who divides such tract into two (2) or more parts must comply with the provisions of V.T.C.A., Local Government Code Sec. 212.001 et seq., and the ordinances of
the City of Clute adopted pursuant to such provisions.
b) Subsection (a) shall not apply to those properties exempted under the City’s Subdivision Ordinance or State Law.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT H
Section 14.02:
Sec. 14.02. - Development of property. The city council shall cooperate to the extent required under State Law with persons interested in the development of property within or beyond the corporate limits. No expenditure of public funds, however, shall be authorized for the development of privately owned subdivisions situated within or beyond the corporate limits, except for the extension of utilities or services to such area, including but not limited to streets and alleys, curbs and gutters, storm sewers, drainage, sidewalks, parks, and the purchase of
easements; however, this shall not be construed to mean that it shall be the duty nor the responsibility of the city to make such utilities or service extension but the city may require the subdivider and/or builder to make such extensions as a condition precedent before acceptance of such subdivision plat
PROPOSED AMENDMENT I
Section 14.04(k): The planning and zoning commission shall have the power and duty, and shall be required to: (k) Meet not less than once per quarter, or more often as required; such meetings to be held at the city hall unless prior notice of change of meeting place be given by publication in a newspaper of general circulation within the City of Clute;
DANBURY
ALDERMEN
Top three vote-getters elected
Rocky Hicks
Heather Martin
Keith Woods
Jon Williams
Brenda Milligan
Chris Holcomb
FREEPORT
CITY COUNCIL
Ward A
Jack Bullman
Jeff Pena
David McGinty
Ward C
Mario Muraira
George Matamoros
Proposition A
Park Land Transfer and Future Development: Shall the City of Freeport be authorized to transfer its property interest in 15.1539 acres to Brazosport Independent School District to allow the District to continue to use the 15.153 acres for softball and baseball purposes so the District can donate 30.9 acres to the City to develop in part for new recreational and park purposes?
HILLCREST VILLAGE
City Council
At-Large
Top three vote-getters elected
Brad Dawson
Troy Jolly
Sarah Early Simoneaux
Randy Smith
Kory Izard Wrobliski
Proposition A
“A sales and use tax is adopted within the City at the rate of one and one-half percent.”
HOLIDAY LAKES
Alderman
Position 3
Terry Mitchell
Raul Rodriguez
Position 4
Kay Young
Manuel Ayala
Position 5
Disa Schulze
IOWA COLONY
MAYOR
Michael “Buck” Holton
Wil Kennedy
CITY COUNCIL
District A
Tim Varlack
Proposition A
Whether the Iowa Colony Crime Control and Preventkion District should be continued for 15 years and the Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax should be continues for 15 years.
LAKE JACKSON
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Matthew Broaddus
Position 3
Rhonda Seth
Gary Hunter
Position 5
Jon “J.B.” Baker
Mike Walls
Proposition A
Should the City of Lake Jackson remove the word “rabbits” from the definition of livestock to allow rabbits in the city limits with prohibitions against breeding, selling and slaughtering the rabbits?
MANVEL
Mayor
Lorraine Hehn
Dan Davis
Eugene Howard
CITY COUNCIL
Place 2 (unexpired term)
David Lands
Tony Cassaro
Jason Hoelschler
Robina Spruill
Place 3
Harry Opliger
Norman Desormeaux
Pete Iznaga
Place 5
Jason Albert
Crystal Sarmiento
Proposition A
Relating to exemption of certain developers (those intending to build a single-family residence for themselves) from several codified provisions of Chapter 62 of the City Code and providing a max fee of $10.00 for certain related fees.
RICHWOOD
MAYOR
Mark Brown II
Michael Durham
CITY COUNCIL
Position 2
William Yearsin
Mike Challenger
Position 3
Amanda Reynolds
PROPOSED AMENDMENT A
Shall Section 7.02 be amended to require petitions for legislation initiative be signed by the qualified voters of the City equal in number to at least 10 percent of the qualified voters of the City?
PROPOSED AMENDMENT B
Shall Section 11.12 (b) be amended to require the City Council to call for any amendments to the Charter of the City of Richwood recommended by the Charter Review Commission to be presented to qualified voters of the City.
SALES TAX PROPOSITION A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Richwood at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
SURFSIDE BEACH
ALDERMAN
AT-LARGE
Top three vote-getters elected
Deric Hebert
Paul Hermonat
Mark Wilson
Zach Parsch
Glenda McGonigle
Oscar Jalifi
Bob Petty
Jennie Green-Prats
SWEENY
MAYOR
Neal Bess Jr
Dusty Hopkins
CITY COUNCIL
Position 2
Reese C. Cook
Position 4
John A. Rambo
Kelly Fuller
Proposition A
A reduction of the local sales and use tax currently received by the Sweeny Economic Development Corporation, a Type B economic development corporation, from one half of one percent to three eighths of one percent, contingent upon the eligible voters of the proposed City of Sweeny Crime Control and Prevention District, which comprises the City of Sweeny, approving the ballot proposition authorizing the creation of the City of Sweeny, Crime Control and Prevention District dedicated to crime reduction purposes and the adoption of a sales and use tax for said district at a rate of one-eighth of one percent.
WEST COLUMBIA
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Robert “Puga” Thomas
Position 3
Kenny Stanford Sr.
Darrel James
Position 4
Rory Burke
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
ALVIN ISD
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 6
Earl Humbird
Craig L. Kettler
Position 7
Vivian Sheibel
ANGLETON ISD
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 3
Tommy Gaines
Shalyn O’Farrell-Young
Position 4
Michael Stroman
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 5
Savannah Stewart
James Broussard
Position 6
Jackie Gotcher
Position 7
Linda Huebner
DANBURY ISD
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 1
Abigail Davenport
Bill Hawk
Position 2
Paul LaChance
SWEENY ISD
Three-year terms; unpaid.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 1
Denise Carreon
Brittanie Carder Hopkins
Position 5
Trina Smith
Position 7
Amanda Baca
OTHER
Brazoria County ESD No. 3
Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3 at a rate not to exceed 1.5 percent in any location in the district.
Proposition C
The portions of Brazoria County Municipal Utility District No. 87 which lie within the boundaries of Brazoria County, Texas and which are not currently included in Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3 assuming its proportionate share of the outstanding debts and taxes of the Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3, if it is added to the district.
PORT FREEPORT
COMMISSIONER
Position 1
Shane Pirtle
Manning Rollerson
Kim Kincannon
Position 2
Barbara Fratila
