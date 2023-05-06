CITIES

ALVIN

MAYOR

R. Gabe Adame

CITY COUNCIL

Position E

Luke Troxell

Larry Nelson

Meagan DeKeyzer

ANGLETON

MAYOR

John Wright

Jeremy Brown

CITY COUNCIL

Position 2

Travis A. Townsend

Position 4

Cecil Booth

BONNEY

Proposition A

A sales and use tax is adopted within the Village at the rate of one and one-half percent.

BRAZORIA

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

Dustin Weisinger

Bill Lott

Position 3

Gary Kersh

Position 5

Susan Swanner-Parker

BROOKSIDE VILLAGE

Mayor, unexpired term

Richard Cantu

Glenda Hundl

City Council

At-Large

Top three vote-getters elected

Kevin M. Murphy

Jana Largent

Blake Carter

Beth Croix

CLUTE

CITY COUNCIL

Ward D

Amy Condon

Jose “Joe” Lopez

Michael Doucet

Proposed Amendment A

Should the Home Rule Charter of the City be amended as follows: Shall the charter be revised so that all outdated references to state law shall be updated to reflect current statute sections?

Proposed Amendment B

Section 5.04: If the mayor or any member of City Council is absent from three (3) consecutive regularly scheduled meetings, the office of that member shall be declared vacant at the next regular meeting, with replacement occurring as set forth in section 5.02(28) of the Clute City Charter, unless such absence be unavoidable, the reason therefor presented in writing and be considered sufficient by a majority of the other members of the council, and such reason and action be included in the minutes of said council meeting.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT C

Section 4.03: The mayor of the City of Clute shall be the presiding officer at all meetings of the City Council; he shall countersign all checks with the city secretary; shall preside at all social functions wherein the city is a part thereof; he shall have a vote on an ordinance or resolution only in the event of a tie vote; he shall, in cases of an emergency, disaster or civil commotion or riot, have the power to call the police force of

the city without the consent of the City Council; he shall be paid twice the amount paid to members of the council; he shall be bonded in an amount to be determined by the City Council; shall call special meetings of the City Council on his own initiative or when requested by two (2) members of the City Council; and the mayor shall perform such other and further functions as may be delegated to him by the City Council from time to time.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT D

Section 5.02: be amended to add section (32) and read as follows: The enumeration of powers hereunder shall not be construed as a limitation but shall be construed as an illustration only. The City Council shall have the power to: (32) Place an item on the agenda upon the request of two (2) council members.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT E

Section 5.06: The City Council is the final judge of all elections and of the qualifications of its members and of any other elected

officials of the City.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT F

Section 7.02(a): (a) Department established. There is hereby established a department of police, with all powers and duties of a municipal police department as provided by federal, state, and local law, to preserve order within the city, to secure the residents of the city from violence and to secure all property therein from injury or loss.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT G

Section 14.01: a) The owner of any tract of land located within the corporate limits or within the exclusive extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Clute determined in accordance with the provisions of V.T.C.A., Local Government Code Sec. 42.021 et seq., or any amendments thereto, who divides such tract into two (2) or more parts must comply with the provisions of V.T.C.A., Local Government Code Sec. 212.001 et seq., and the ordinances of

the City of Clute adopted pursuant to such provisions.

b) Subsection (a) shall not apply to those properties exempted under the City’s Subdivision Ordinance or State Law.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT H

Section 14.02:

Sec. 14.02. - Development of property. The city council shall cooperate to the extent required under State Law with persons interested in the development of property within or beyond the corporate limits. No expenditure of public funds, however, shall be authorized for the development of privately owned subdivisions situated within or beyond the corporate limits, except for the extension of utilities or services to such area, including but not limited to streets and alleys, curbs and gutters, storm sewers, drainage, sidewalks, parks, and the purchase of

easements; however, this shall not be construed to mean that it shall be the duty nor the responsibility of the city to make such utilities or service extension but the city may require the subdivider and/or builder to make such extensions as a condition precedent before acceptance of such subdivision plat

PROPOSED AMENDMENT I

Section 14.04(k): The planning and zoning commission shall have the power and duty, and shall be required to: (k) Meet not less than once per quarter, or more often as required; such meetings to be held at the city hall unless prior notice of change of meeting place be given by publication in a newspaper of general circulation within the City of Clute;

DANBURY

ALDERMEN

Top three vote-getters elected

Rocky Hicks

Heather Martin

Keith Woods

Jon Williams

Brenda Milligan

Chris Holcomb

FREEPORT

CITY COUNCIL

Ward A

Jack Bullman

Jeff Pena

David McGinty

Ward C

Mario Muraira

George Matamoros

Proposition A

Park Land Transfer and Future Development: Shall the City of Freeport be authorized to transfer its property interest in 15.1539 acres to Brazosport Independent School District to allow the District to continue to use the 15.153 acres for softball and baseball purposes so the District can donate 30.9 acres to the City to develop in part for new recreational and park purposes?

HILLCREST VILLAGE

City Council

At-Large

Top three vote-getters elected

Brad Dawson

Troy Jolly

Sarah Early Simoneaux

Randy Smith

Kory Izard Wrobliski

Proposition A

“A sales and use tax is adopted within the City at the rate of one and one-half percent.”

HOLIDAY LAKES

Alderman

Position 3

Terry Mitchell

Raul Rodriguez

Position 4

Kay Young

Manuel Ayala

Position 5

Disa Schulze

IOWA COLONY

MAYOR

Michael “Buck” Holton

Wil Kennedy

CITY COUNCIL

District A

Tim Varlack

Proposition A

Whether the Iowa Colony Crime Control and Preventkion District should be continued for 15 years and the Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax should be continues for 15 years.

LAKE JACKSON

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

Matthew Broaddus

Position 3

Rhonda Seth

Gary Hunter

Position 5

Jon “J.B.” Baker

Mike Walls

Proposition A

Should the City of Lake Jackson remove the word “rabbits” from the definition of livestock to allow rabbits in the city limits with prohibitions against breeding, selling and slaughtering the rabbits?

MANVEL

Mayor

Lorraine Hehn

Dan Davis

Eugene Howard

CITY COUNCIL

Place 2 (unexpired term)

David Lands

Tony Cassaro

Jason Hoelschler

Robina Spruill

Place 3

Harry Opliger

Norman Desormeaux

Pete Iznaga

Place 5

Jason Albert

Crystal Sarmiento

Proposition A

Relating to exemption of certain developers (those intending to build a single-family residence for themselves) from several codified provisions of Chapter 62 of the City Code and providing a max fee of $10.00 for certain related fees.

RICHWOOD

MAYOR

Mark Brown II

Michael Durham

CITY COUNCIL

Position 2

William Yearsin

Mike Challenger

Position 3

Amanda Reynolds

PROPOSED AMENDMENT A

Shall Section 7.02 be amended to require petitions for legislation initiative be signed by the qualified voters of the City equal in number to at least 10 percent of the qualified voters of the City?

PROPOSED AMENDMENT B

Shall Section 11.12 (b) be amended to require the City Council to call for any amendments to the Charter of the City of Richwood recommended by the Charter Review Commission to be presented to qualified voters of the City.

SALES TAX PROPOSITION A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Richwood at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

SURFSIDE BEACH

ALDERMAN

AT-LARGE

Top three vote-getters elected

Deric Hebert

Paul Hermonat

Mark Wilson

Zach Parsch

Glenda McGonigle

Oscar Jalifi

Bob Petty

Jennie Green-Prats

SWEENY

MAYOR

Neal Bess Jr

Dusty Hopkins

CITY COUNCIL

Position 2

Reese C. Cook

Position 4

John A. Rambo

Kelly Fuller

Proposition A

A reduction of the local sales and use tax currently received by the Sweeny Economic Development Corporation, a Type B economic development corporation, from one half of one percent to three eighths of one percent, contingent upon the eligible voters of the proposed City of Sweeny Crime Control and Prevention District, which comprises the City of Sweeny, approving the ballot proposition authorizing the creation of the City of Sweeny, Crime Control and Prevention District dedicated to crime reduction purposes and the adoption of a sales and use tax for said district at a rate of one-eighth of one percent.

WEST COLUMBIA

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

Robert “Puga” Thomas

Position 3

Kenny Stanford Sr.

Darrel James

Position 4

Rory Burke

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

ALVIN ISD

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 6

Earl Humbird

Craig L. Kettler

Position 7

Vivian Sheibel

ANGLETON ISD

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 3

Tommy Gaines

Shalyn O’Farrell-Young

Position 4

Michael Stroman

COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 5

Savannah Stewart

James Broussard

Position 6

Jackie Gotcher

Position 7

Linda Huebner

DANBURY ISD

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 1

Abigail Davenport

Bill Hawk

Position 2

Paul LaChance

SWEENY ISD

Three-year terms; unpaid.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 1

Denise Carreon

Brittanie Carder Hopkins

Position 5

Trina Smith

Position 7

Amanda Baca

OTHER

Brazoria County ESD No. 3

Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3 at a rate not to exceed 1.5 percent in any location in the district.

Proposition C

The portions of Brazoria County Municipal Utility District No. 87 which lie within the boundaries of Brazoria County, Texas and which are not currently included in Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3 assuming its proportionate share of the outstanding debts and taxes of the Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3, if it is added to the district.

PORT FREEPORT

COMMISSIONER

Position 1

Shane Pirtle

Manning Rollerson

Kim Kincannon

Position 2

Barbara Fratila

