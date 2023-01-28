WHARTON — Robert Allen Satterfield’s defense team in his capital murder trial expected to open its case Wednesday when they arrived at the Wharton County Courthouse, but things didn’t go as planned.
In a hearing without the jury present, the defense intended to call two subpoenaed witnesses to the stand that morning in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District courtroom, but both said they would assert their Fifth Amendment right to not testify.
The defense also wanted to call two psychologists to the stand — Dr. Deborah Davis, a psychology professor and false confession expert at the University of Nevada-Reno, and Dr. John Fabian, a board-certified clinical psychologist. The judge approved only Davis to testify, and then in a limited capacity about false confessions, thus eliminating three of the defense’s first four witnesses.
Satterfield is on trial only for the death of Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday June 11, 2018, the day after investigators believe he was killed. The boy’s burned remains, along with those of his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. and Maya Rivera of Angleton, were found June 16, 2018, on the property of Henry Floyd in Burr.
Floyd invoked his right against self-incrimination despite having received immunity from the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office. Clapp asked how could he claim the Fifth Amendment right if that were the case, and Assistant District Attorney Natalie Tice pointed out the immunity from prosecution covered tampering with evidence, but not murder or capital murder.
Defense attorney Scott Pawgan, despite knowing Floyd and his son, Ryan, would refuse to testify, asked the judge if he could still call them to the stand to ask every question he had prepared for the sake of a future appeal. The judge did not grant that request, but asked Pawgan to submit those questions to him.
The judge asked the Floyds, who appeared in court separately with their respective lawyers, if they understood he could hold them in contempt, and both said they still wanted assert their Fifth Amendment rights.
“I have no authority to require him to testify,” Clapp said of Henry Floyd. “All I can do is hold him in contempt.”
Pawgan asked the judge to do just that.
“I thought you would. I’ll take that under advisement,” Clapp responded.
Clapp also hosted a hearing on the qualifications of the defense’s expert witnesses to determine before they are put on the stand in front of the jury if their testimony or evidence submitted is not only relevant, but reliable. Each side questioned the experts as to their education, experience, publications they may have written, etc.
Fabian, a self-employed forensic psychologist who has experience testifying in criminal, civil and even Federal Aviation Administration cases, was to give his impression of Satterfield’s state of mind in 2018 based on his review of audio and video recordings.
Tice objected to Fabian as a witness on the grounds he had not personally evaluated Satterfield.
“You really can’t say what his state of mind was,” Tice said to Fabian.
Fabian said he “can provide some impressions” of Satterfield by watching and listening to video and audio interviews.
Clapp denied allowing Fabian to testify.
Defense attorney Susan Anderson said Fabian would “lay the groundwork for the false confession expert” who would follow.
The defense intended to show prosecutors were basing their case on Satterfield’s confession, which the defense feels might have been coerced, resulting in Satterfield giving a false confession.
Clapp ruled Davis could testify as to the cause, meaning and research on false confessions, but she could not directly apply it to this case.
Asked by Tice what she is being paid to testify, Davis said she would bill Wharton County $29,000. The cost of this trial could exceed $2 million for Satterfield’s defense, an amount to be borne by Wharton County taxpayers.
The witness hearing and Fifth Amendment arguments took all day Wednesday and most of Thursday. The jury, was held in the jury room on the third floor of the courthouse, was finally dismissed at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday and at 4:27 p.m. Thursday.
The defense team was given Friday off to work on strategy. The trial continues Monday.
