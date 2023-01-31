WHARTON — As jurors made its way Monday from the third-floor jury room to the second-floor district courtroom in the Wharton County Courthouse, murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield stood and told 329th District Judge Randy Clapp he wanted to represent himself going forward.
The jury, which had not yet entered the courtroom, immediately was sent back upstairs.
Satterfield, accused of killing Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4, of Angleton on June 10, 2018, is on trial for capital murder. He has also been charged, but is not currently being tried, for the murder of Baby Ray’s parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24.
Clapp, prosecutors and defense attorneys spent almost 50 minutes reviewing case law to make sure the judge proceeded properly with Satterfield’s request.
The judge asked the defendant a series of questions, such as his age, background and education to understand the implications and dangers of self-representation.
He told Satterfield the nature of his offense meant the accused killer would either receive life in prison without the chance of parole or death if found guilty. If representing himself, Satterfield must comply with technical rules of evidence and procedure; he will not be given special consideration because of his lack of legal training; he will not be allowed to obstruct the orderly procedure of the court; and he has no right to standby counsel, Clapp told him.
Satterfield waived Clapp’s offer of having standby counsel.
After Satterfield and Clapp signed a waiver of right to counsel, the judge released Satterfield’s legal team.
Clapp allowed him to use the district courtroom the rest of the day Monday to prepare for trial, which the judge ruled would resume at 9 a.m. today.
Prosecutors rested their case Jan. 24, but defense attorneys hadn’t yet presented any of its witnesses after two of them told the court they would invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and Clapp ruled only one of two experts would be permitted to testify.
The remaining expert, Dr. Deborah Davis, a psychology professor and false confession expert at the University of Nevada-Reno, could testify as to the cause, meaning and research on false confessions, but she could not directly apply it to this case, Clapp ruled.
After those decisions were made Thursday, defense attorneys were given Friday to strategize. Because of the legal arguments that followed the prosecution resting, the eight-man, seven-woman jury — including alternates — has been sidelined for a week.
