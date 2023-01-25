WHARTON — Concern about the health of Robert Allen Satterfield’s lead defense counsel, Brian Lacour, resulted in Wharton EMS dispatching an ambulance to the Wharton County Courthouse.
329th District Judge Randy Clapp called for a 15-minute recess at 2:45 p.m. Monday. After the jury left the room, many others in the courtroom did as well, including Lacour.
Word soon got out that Lacour started experiencing weakness outside the courtroom and he reported feeling clammy.
EMS personnel did an EKG and recommended taking Lacour to OakBend Hospital in Richmond.
At about 3:15 p.m., the judge adjourned court for the day and asked attorneys to figure out how to proceed with the murder trial Tuesday morning if Lacour could not return. Lacour did not return, but the trial resumed without him.
Defense co-counsel Scott Pawgen reported Tuesday morning that Lacour had been released from the hospital but was told to rest for a couple of days and to see a cardiologist. Pawgen said Lacour has an appointment today.
There was discussion about whether the trial should continue since Satterfield invoked his right to have the lead attorney present.
Clapp allowed the trial to proceed in Lacour’s absence when both the defense and the prosecution said they were ready.
The prosecution has been presenting their case this week without one of their assistant district attorneys, Lance Long. Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said he might return by the end of the week.
Allison also told the judge the pain in her right wrist that she injured during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend has gotten worse, and she was seeing a doctor Tuesday afternoon, leaving just Assistant DA Natalie Tice on the prosecution side. Allison asked another assistant DA, Mark Racer, to sit with Tice.
Based largely on the readiness of both sides to continue and the prosecution expected to rest by the end of the day, Clapp ruled the trial would continue, but left it up to the defense, based on Lacour’s condition, to determine when it would be ready to present its case.
