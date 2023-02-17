CLUTE — Put your thinking caps on and remember all your useless facts for the exciting return of the Scholastic Bowl, hosted by the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
After taking a hiatus during the last couple of years due to the pandemic, the trivia night, originally a fundraiser, is back and welcoming all trivia lovers to compete once again Thursday night.
“It was a very, very popular activity, and so we’re very excited to at least get it going again, get it started. We’ll try and be a little bit of a fundraiser next year, but this year it’s just a fun activity,” Planetarium Board Chairwoman Diane Hill said. “It was just very popular, I mean, some of the teams will get T-shirts made or they’ll all dress alike, or they’ll dress in some weird form just to have fun.”
Starting at 7 p.m. in the Dow Arena Theater, each team of four will compete in three rounds of questioning with trivia spanning several different topics, testing them on everything.
“The first two rounds we’re going to call them general knowledge where it’s a very wide variety of pop culture to history, geography, some of it is just general life skills,” Planetarium Board Activities Chairwoman Kristina Denoncourt said. “Typically, we include some things about the state of Texas; it is very random.”
The third round, however, is where it mixes up, and instead of competitors being tested on their general, trivial knowledge, they’ll be tested on what’s been happening around them as part of a long-standing Scholastic Bowl tradition.
“The third round, though, is the one that we feature stories, current events featured in The Facts,” Denoncourt said. “You kind of have to be knowledgeable about things that have gone on in the world in the week as well as just general knowledge.”
Although it is a regular trivia night, a lot of pressure is taken off each team as the competition is not as fast-paced and “Jeopardy!”-based as expected. Instead of competing against each other with a button or buzzer, the teammates will work together to come up with a list of answers to the questions that will be checked by the judges.
“You’re not having to necessarily buzz in quickly; you’re not put on the spot, nothing like “Jeopardy!” It is a lot more low key,” Denoncourt said. “You get to work with your team still, of course, sort of facing off against all the competitors.”
With regulars who always compete, the planetarium organizers also hope to see fresh new faces to the competition, connecting with more of the community, especially from high school students who are encouraged to sign up and compete against one another. High school students also have the chance to be sponsored by a volunteer to cover the $100 team entry fee in order to compete.
“We usually have just regular, the adults from the community,” Hill said. “But we encourage the high schoolers, and they don’t compete against each other. So the high school teams will compete against the other high school teams and the adults will compete against the other adults.”
The Scholastic Bowl is open to everyone in the community. The entry fee is $25 per person, $100 for a team. You can register to compete or to sponsor a team at bcfas.org.
“We do have very competitive neighborhoods down here; we get competitive against each other. So, it’s fun to kind of go head-to-head with your neighbors and people you go to church with about some of the most random crazy questions you could get asked,” Denoncourt said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.