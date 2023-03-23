CLUTE — Stakeholders welcomed Brazosport ISD’s decision to reconsider some of its planned personnel cuts and asked that the district broaden those providing input on where reductions take place.
Eight people signed up to give public comments at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Some commended trustees for their role in the community while others expressed concerns about the possible elimination of four SEARCH teacher positions.
The district paused its decision on cutting those positions while it digs deeper into how it would affect its ability to ensure “quality programming” to students, Superintendent Danny Massey said last week.
Reducing the number of positions is one of the avenues Brazosport ISD is exploring as it faces a budget deficit in excess of $6 million next fiscal year. It also plans to shutter two campuses — Velasco Elementary in Freeport and Ney Elementary in Lake Jackson.
Massey has emphasized the cuts are in positions and not people. Teachers whose positions are eliminated will be able to move to other jobs in the district, he said.
SEARCH is the program for gifted and talented students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Retired SEARCH teacher Susan Geisler suggested the board look to Texas Education Agency guidelines to help guide its decision about the future of the SEARCH positions.
Geisler also made a plea for the board to consider teachers, community members and others be part of the decision-making process and questioned the transparency of the board’s reasoning to reduce the program based on scheduling.
Teachers will be overwhelmed if the interventionist support is taken away, she said.
Elaine Polemenakos, a 1992 Brazoswood graduate, discussed her experiences being a part of the district’s gifted and talented program.
“I am very proud to be a product of BISD,” she said. “If I am asked to name the most influential part of my BISD experience, it is the SEARCH program.”
The program helped her learn critical thinking and problem-solving, and it encouraged her to be creative and collaborative, Polemenakos said. It also exposed her to concepts there simply wasn’t time to work on in the regular classroom, she said.
“This is not an experience a student can have in a regular classroom no matter how dedicated the teacher,” Polemenakos said.
Chip Adams charged discussing possible cuts and personnel decisions behind closed doors instead of public session only fuels conspiracy theories.
“In the end, everyone loses and the district pays in the end,” parent Jared Wilson said, arguing the educational sacrifices do more harm than the savings in teacher salaries can justify.
The board is not allowed to respond to visitor comments and took no action on whether to move forward with eliminating the SEARCH teacher positions. However, it remained on a list of proposed district reduction presented later in the meeting by Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley.
Also on the list was the previously announced closures of the two elementary school campuses. Velasco Elementary will be consolidated with Lanier Middle School, making it a third- through sixth-grade campus, and Elisabet Ney Pre-K Elementary students will attend the Lake Jackson campus for which their home is zoned.
Decreased enrollment that affects the amount of state funding they receive prompted the decision to shut the schools, Kelley said.
Even with the consolidation, Lanier Elementary will be under its max capacity of 717 students, she said.
When asked about the square footage and classroom sizes, Kelley said she did not have the exact numbers readily available. A walkthrough of the Lanier campus by assistant superintendents Richard Yoes and Rita Cundieff assured district leaders Lanier’s classrooms met TEA space requirements.
A question about adequate bathroom facilities for students and adults also came up, and Kelly said maintenance was working on those issues.
The district has not had any issues with having several grade levels under one roof, Kelley said, addressing another voiced concern.
Trustee voted unanimously to close the Velasco campus.
A similar discussion about the closure of Elisabet Ney, resulted in the same outcome. The board voted unanimously to close the campus.
“I spent my kindergarten, first and second grade years at Ney Elementary,” Trustee Joe Rinehart said. “This is kind of a semi-sad day, but it’s also part of our times.”
