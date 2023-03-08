ANGLETON — When Community Development Block Grants for hazard mitigation were distributed through the Texas General Land Office, cities lined up and submitted applications to get projects paid for through federal funds. Cities including Lake Jackson and Freeport hurried to finalize their requests in January before deadlines passed to secure money already set aside for them.
However, many cities were too small to qualify under the rules set by the GLO. Their path to funding flowed through Brazoria County Commissioners, which announced it would field $43 million in requests from smaller communities and county departments for projects.
The resulting grant applications amounted to more than twice what was available — over $100 million worth — leading to some tough decisions. Seventeen projects throughout the four county precincts were approved, along with three alternative projects should any of those approved fall through or come in under budget.
One of the deciding factors in determining whose projects were approved was the number of low-to-moderate income residents who would be affected by the projects as part of the GLO’s requirements.
“We had to have at least 50 percent of these funds go to low-to-moderate income areas,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Nearly all of the chosen projects with income data available showed to be for areas with more than 60 percent low-to-moderate income residents. A project in Damon, which will go toward a water plant and auxiliary generators, was listed at over 76 percent.
The lone exception is more than $1.8 million in water and sewer improvements to Hillcrest Village, which is listed at just below 35 percent and will service 760 people.
In terms of the number of approvals to make it through committee, the biggest winners seemed to be Precincts 1 and 4 and the city of Danbury, as each had three separate projects approved.
Danbury’s projects were separate applications for three phases of improvements to its sewer and water system. They ranged from an initial $3.7 million to get the ball rolling, just under $400,000 as part of the second phase and about $1.6 million to finish it up.
The three phases should finish the needed repairs for the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which has been experiencing problems for some time now, Danbury Mayor Sue Powell said.
“The last phase was to replace the older piping we have in town. I was very happy we even got that one approved,” Powell said. “For the wastewater plant, we have a grit-removal system we’re going to be working on. We have two clarifiers that we need to do some rehabilitation to and the return sludge and electrical controls need to be upgraded. Our aeration basin is needing some repairs as well.”
Other updates will include replacements and upgrades for the water system, safety features and lighting.
Precinct 1’s projects included money toward the dredging of the mouth of the San Bernard River, a desnagging of Oyster Creek and work on CR 171 over Chocolate Bayou.
The San Bernard’s mouth was dredged back open in 2021, but by last summer, the county already was discussing maintenance on the river after problems hit.
“It is open, but it’s barely flowing and unfortunately we had a bad contractor and the lack of rain, plus we need to modify the permit,” Pct. 1 Commissioner Dude Payne said. “That was on the top of the list for me.”
Oyster Creek also recently was de-snagged but requires further attention, Payne said, saying new trees have fallen into the waterway. However, he said the estimate is much less than the last time as they will not have to account for removing trees that have been in the creek for decades the way the previous round did.
The CR 171 project over Chocolate Bayou will be the replacement of a bridge on the route outside of Liverpool. Precinct 4 in the western side of the county will see a relocation of CR 400 and the repair of ditches along Ashley Wilson Road near Sweeny and at the airport outside of Angleton. Precinct 3 will see drainage improvements to the Pearland Airport.
The relocation will be taking place between the cities of Brazoria and Jones Creek and are necessary because of issues with erosion from the river, Commissioner David Linder said. “At some point in the very near future, the road’s going to fall into the river, so we have to relocate. It’s just moving the roadway over,” he said.
The Ashley Wilson Road repairs will see the replacement of culverts to the east of Sweeny and will go along the length of the road so as not to simply shift the bottlenecking water and cause flooding in another location.
“A lot of Sweeny drains that way,” Linder said, saying he estimated the current culverts had been in place since the ’40s. “It’s very needed and I think the property owners that adjoin that ditch along Ashley Wilson will be very happy with the project, too.”
The Ashley Wilson project makes the single-largest project at $5 million. In contrast, the airport ditch project, which will see adjoining ditches dug out and resodded due to erosion, is one the least expensive projects at $500,000. Linder described it as a maintenance project which will prevent a much bigger bill if it is not done.
Some cities’ representatives from west of the Brazos received notice of their awards Feb. 27, including Sweeny for an extension of water lines and fire hydrants to an underserved portion of the city, a ground storage tank for Brazoria’s water system and improvements to West Columbia’s Water Plant 3 Storage Facility.
West Columbia was also the only one of the cities submitting a project that included advanced engineering work, meaning they will have a leg-up with regards to getting their project finished, where the others will be waiting for such work through the county.
“They had a full design already complete. All the rest of these are early scale and taking a pretty good shot at what the project will entail,” Sebesta said.
“But that can be concurrent with the GLO reviewing that application and getting us our grant agreement,” Director of the Brazoria County Community Development Department Daphne Lemelle said. “Keep in mind we also have to get through not just the application process with GLO, but we have to get a grant agreement with GLO.”
Environmental reviews will follow, which can take three to six months. Between all of the steps left, she estimates most of the projects won’t be shovel-ready until 2025, with West Columbia finishing up months earlier than the others.
For the cities chosen, the patience required is a small price to pay compared to directly taxing their residents to cover the cost of the work.
“It’s a very big relief, because we weren’t sure where we were going to come up with the funds and the city had just paid off the last payment on our bond that we did in 2004. Everyone was looking forward to a tax decrease on property taxes and we didn’t want to have to go with another bond,” Powell said.
The projects were ranked by the committee and came out with a diverse number of items related to floods, weather, fire and more. But in the opinion of the county commissioners, they all fall within the scope of the grants.
“They will all help the county,” Sebesta said. “We’re going to put these dollars to very good use. The main thing is hazard mitigation, so we’re going to use these dollars to make our county and communities more resilient.”
A public hearing will be conducted on the decisions of the selection committee before the Commissioners Court is expected to approve them at the March 28 meeting.
