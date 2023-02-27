LAKE JACKSON — If Woodstock was the preeminent gathering for people in the ‘60s, Senior Fest is the preeminent gathering for people in their 60s.
Over the last three decades, seasoned residents have been encouraged to find out about services, products and health providers in the Brazosport area and come out they did, filling the Lake Jackson Civic Center for one of the rare events that uses the entire facility and it’s parking — plus trolleying seniors in from other lots.
The Civic Center is where it’s been held for the last 21 years, after being moved from the Brazos Mall, which has helped make the audience more self-selected.
“We brought it back last year,” Civic Center Senior Programs Coordinator Brenda McGough said, describing it as the biggest and best event that the Civic Center Fun Timers group holds. “We shut it down for two years. Last year we didn’t have as many vendors — we’ve had up to 60 vendors and last year we probably only had 35 vendors — but we had more seniors.”
Those residents were tired of being cooped up, McGough theorizes, and they came out en mass with over 700 attendees. This year, she said there could be even more people with the weather fully cooperating to provide a beautiful morning. For 2023, the number of vendors is back on the rise — to 47 — which helps make a fun morning for the audience.
“They shop. All of these vendors provide fun little giveaways and they come ready to shop, though none of it costs them anything, so don’t bring your money,” McGough said.
One of those vendors is UTMB Health. Michael Washburn Jr., their program manager of the Federal Works Study Wellness Center, Volunteer Services and the new OLLI adult learning program in Angleton, has been attending since the days that it was still in the mall.
“We love it inside there, though. It’s a lot nicer, it’s a controlled environment,” Washburn said. “It’s always a great experience for us.”
The format of Senior Fest hasn’t necessarily varied much, but the vendors have come and gone and, as in their case, some have changed their names, their services and more.
“It’s the same population, the same people. I think the numbers have decreased, just because back at the mall we had everybody. It wasn’t truly a Senior Fest at the mall. This is truly a Senior Fest,” he said. “I think they do a great job with organizing it, too, because it’s perfect timing with the three-hour health fair. They come in, they get what they need, they get lunch, you can’t beat it.”
For multiple reasons, Senior Fest has desired to settle into a Mardi Gras theme for the foreseeable future. In addition to the timeliness, given how the event is always held the last Saturday of February, it allows the vendor tables to avoid replacing their decorations, storing their purple, gold and green tablecloths and wallhangings year-over-year and using the funds that saves towards more tangible attention-getters.
Plus, the seniors just enjoy the games and collecting beads.
Many of the attendees were accompanied by caretakers or family. One of those was first-time visitor Sofornia Bell-Mack, who was walking the floor with her granddaughter.
“My granddaughter’s been telling me I need to participate more with the seniors. She said, ‘Grandma, they travel. They do everything,’” Bell-Mack said.
Her granddaughter had to work at a booth, representing the city’s rec center, but it turned out that she was right about Bell-Mack having a good time — enough so that she was looking to come back next year.
“It seems fun. It seems informative,” she said. “I never knew it was like this.”
Not only that, but she thinks she’ll be coming to more functions that she has recommended to her.
“What we have is a lot of caregivers, maybe daughters or sons or grandkids that do come with the elderly because a lot of them need help. Need assistance,” McGough said. “We just want the seniors to be able to come and whatever it takes to get them here, we’re okay with.”
Tere Sandlin, former president of the Senior Citizens Commission that used to organize the event before it was taken over by the Civic Center staff, said that her favorite part of Senior Fest was how it brings together people from the area who don’t get to see each other often.
“The assisted living places usually bring busloads of their clients, which is good, and it gives them something to look forward to,” Sandlin said.
McGough said the front of the building was full by 8:30 for the 9:00 opening as area seniors used the time to catch up with each other.
“As I walked through the halls, they’re all in little huddles, visiting. So it’s great social time, meeting and talking to people, discussing who had a knee replacement, who had a back replacement. That’s what you hear, but it’s good for them,” McGough said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.