ANGLETON
William Kolojaco and Ella Adams were people of honor long before County Judge Matt Sebesta placed crowns on their heads.
The Country Village Care residents were chosen by their neighbors as the facility’s king and queen in secret balloting. They learned of their royal designations Friday during the 38th annual Valentine’s Day celebration.
“This man and woman before you,” Sebesta said with a flourish, “have not only brought honor to themselves, but to their families, residents, and the staff here at Country Village Care.”
Kolojaco, a Brazoria native, is an Army veteran who spent time stationed near Washington, D.C. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports and the news, especially those that cover politics.
Being anointed king “surprised and enchanted” him, he said, calling it the highlight of his day. His favorite part of living at Country Village Care is “Getting all the pills. Getting all the pills that I need,” Kolojaco said.
This year’s queen was noticeably chattier than her counterpart. Born in Kaplan, Louisiana, Adams majored in English and home economics in college, then spent the majority of her life working at the U.S. Postal Service.
The honor left her “shocked,” she said, but that it was “a good surprise.” Since she enjoys socializing, her favorite part of Friday’s celebration involved the people in attendance.
“I get to meet lots of different people from different cities and areas,” she said. “They’re all very nice people here. I like working crossword puzzles and crocheting.”
Sara Richards, who owns Country Village Care, came up with the idea of the annual coronation. Major holidays are special for the residents, and Valentine’s Day is no exception, she said.
“For the rest of the week, the king and queen will reign over the facility and get special privileges,” Richards said. “They’ll choose the activities everyone participates in and they’ll be recognized by their titles of king and queen.”
Sebesta has served as emcee and kingmaker since becoming county judge in 2014, a task he enjoys at an assisted-living facility to which he has a personal connection.
“It’s a very spirited competition amongst the wonderful residents of Country Village,” Sebesta said. “My dad and my grandparents were residents here, too. It’s like coming home.”
After the awards ceremony, residents could join a special Valentine’s bingo event that also included a spin wheel and prizes. For Valentine’s Day today, there’ll be another party, complete with musical entertainment and more bingo.
Shelby Fuller, activities director for the village, shared the purpose of such events.
“Events like this are to keep them social, and it helps them to be around other people who are in the same situation as them,” she said. “It livens the mood, and they’ve been looking forward to it all week. The event didn’t start until 2 and there were residents here at 1 o’clock, waiting for it to start.”
