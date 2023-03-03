With th e clock ticking on the deadline to file federal income tax returns, organizations including the United Way of Brazoria County and AARP are providing free assistance to people looking for additional help filing their federal income taxes.
The United Way of Brazoria County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program — or VITA — grants tax advice to people who earn less than $55,000 per year, people with disabilities and limited English speakers.
VITA is available at the United Way of Brazoria County office in Angleton, Brazoria County Dream Center in Clute, Alvin Community College and Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria. The available days and hours vary at each location, with some requiring appointments.
All of the VITA program volunteers are trained by the Internal Revenue Service. It has serviced the community for more than 16 years.
Terri Willis, Brazoria County Dream Center CEO, applauds VITA for helping the community.
“They give attendants tax advice, and help them understand taxes,” she said. “At every event, there are about five to 13 people, and more people attend every year.”
Through the end of February, 83 returns were filed through VITA, resulting in $148,554 saved, said United Way Executive Director Jenna Haviland-Alesna said.
The best part about the program is assisting clients by saving them mone, she said. By doing their taxes and maximizing their benefits, it keeps their money in their households, she said.
The United Way’s VITA hours are by appointment only 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments can be made by calling 979-849-9402.
The Dream Center takes appointments for weekday sessions, which are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, April 4 and April 11. Call 979-388-0280 for scheduling.
Sessions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and April 15 at the Dream Center and Saturday and April 1 at ACC do not require appointments. Greater Mount Zion’s two scheduled sessions took place last month.
People who seek assistance should bring a photo ID, W-2 and other income forms for everyone on the return, previous year’s return, Social Security numbers and child care information, and bank account information if they wish to have their refund delivered by direct deposit.
Another tax assistance organization devoted to helping Brazoria County residents file taxes is AARP Tax-Aide, which has helped Brazoria County taxpayers for two decades.
The program is targeted at filers 50 and older or who are of low to moderate income, and does not require AARP membership. Its volunteers assist with basic returns, so its preparers might not be able to assist those involving a small business with employees, rental income or alternative minimum tax
Sessions are available at local libraries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week — Mondays at the Freeport branch, Tuesdays in Brazoria, Wednesdays in Angleton and Thursdays in Lake Jackson.
Attendees are asked to bring photo ID, social security card, and all W-2 forms. Appointments are encouraged, and those interested should visit each library’s website to check their specific hours.
For information, call 979-476-8232.
