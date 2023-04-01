ANGLETON — Some of the families named as defendants in a civil lawsuit seeking damages in the beating of Brazoswood football player Cole Hagan have reached settlements, court documents show, though details of the arrangements have not been disclosed.
According to court documents filed this month, at least seven of the defendants named in the lawsuit have had their cases dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be sued for the same claims again. All the dismissals were done with the mutual agreement of the Hagans and the accused after they reached settlements, the documents show.
The family of Reid Mitchell, who last month entered a plea agreement in his criminal case, is not among the settlements, their lawyer says. Neither is Ayden Holland’s family, lawyer Eric Furey confirmed Friday. The status of the claims against Logan Huber, the only student of the three criminally charged a legal adult at the time of the assault, could not be ascertained.
The criminal cases against Holland and Huber on aggravated assault charges remain unresolved. Their trials were pushed back to May as plea negotiations continue, District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
Parents Mark Hagan and Thao Huynh Hagan filed their civil suit Dec. 21, 2021, 18 days after Cole Hagan was beaten outside a Cherrywood Court home in Lake Jackson. The family alleges a group of students, most of them minors, and their parents are culpable for the assault because they either participated or should have been aware of its planning.
The lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Loren Klitsas on the Hagan family’s behalf, seeks $50 million in damages. Klitsas was unavailable to comment on the status of the lawsuit Friday, according to his office. It is based on the expenses for Cole’s treatment, which included more than two weeks in intensive care at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston and likely long-term rehabilitative care, Klitsas told The Facts shortly after filing the suit.
The amount requested is excessive and he will fight for his clients to win, said Lawrence Rothenberg, who is representing the Mitchell family.
“My goals are always the same — to win. I’m not really a settlement-type lawyer,” Rothenberg said Friday. “I think for an 18-year-old boy who just graduated high school, that’s kind of a lot of money.”
Rothenberg gave an analogy of a car wreck with damages of $300 but a lawsuit was filed for $100,000. Most people would fight that, he said. This case is similar in the sense that the amount being requested is far too much, he said.
Cory Hagan, who has served as a family spokesman since the assault, was unavailable for comment on the settlements Friday.
Because the settlements were made out of court, the terms are not publicly available. However, a Chapter 33 filing made March 20 by Rothenberg provides a possible amount the family has received so far. Chapter 33 refers to a provision of the Civil Practices and Remedies Code in which a non-settling defendant may be able to get an offset their liabilities by amounts paid by a settling defendant if they are found liable at trial.
“In such event, Defendants request Ch. 33 credit in the amount of $680,000 for settlement proceeds received by Plaintiffs and further credit for any other subsequent settlement proceeds received by Plaintiffs,” the document states.
Mitchell is the only person believed to have physically assaulted Hagan, according to the Lake Jackson police investigation. Holland and Huber are accused of luring Hagan outside the Candlewood Court home Dec 3, 2021, on the ruse Hagan’s truck was damaged, knowing Mitchell was waiting for him outside, the lawsuit and police affidavits state. Two girls listed as minors in the lawsuit are included for having sent pictures of Hagan to Mitchell from the party in the Cherrywood Court home “to commence the plan to brutally assault Plaintiff, Cole Hagan,” the lawsuit states.
A third girl listed as a minor is included for “luring him to the party on Cherrywood Court” while knowing he would be attacked, according to the lawsuit.
The owner of the home, according to the lawsuit, failed to exercise reasonable care to ensure Hagan was “safe from being assaulted by other guests” and provided alcohol to the underage students, the lawsuit states.
Judgments entered in the case show seven of the original 16 defendants named in the civil suits have been dropped from the case after reaching out-of-court settlements, including the homeowner and his daughter; two minor children and their parents; and Cole Hagan’s former football teammate Cade Stroud, who was 18 at the time of the attack. Stroud’s parents were named in the lawsuit but were not included in the motion to dismiss.
Citing that only a judge can determine what a reasonable amount is, Rothenberg also said when asking for such a large amount, essentially it’s attuned to wanting a trial.
“It’s very unfortunate the incident that happened between these two boys. All I can say is that the injuries were unintentional and it’s possible that the kids could reach a resolution,” Rothenberg said. “Thank goodness that this boy is OK. Cole Hagan is OK. He’s playing football. He’s fine. It’s unfortunate that this happened, but thankfully he’s fine. Everybody’s happy about that.”
Reid Mitchell is serving a four-month sentence in the Brazoria County jail as part of his plea agreement and will be on probation for a decade, according to the terms entered with his guilty plea March 17. Cole Hagan filed a statement with the court and testified during the hearing asking that the plea agreement be accepted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.