LAKE JACKSON — Although Black Friday has diminished in appeal over the last few years, shoppers were in full force the day after Christmas seeking clearance bargains.
Terra Woodard filled her shopping cart with lights and accessories while taking advantage of Hobby Lobby’s 75 percent off sale Monday.
The small business owner of D’Elegant Affairs bought the business items for both business and personal use in the coming year. Shopping after the holiday is the best way to shop, Woodard said.
“You get the most bang for your buck,”’ she said.
Woodard was most excited to find the Christmas lights she wanted and had eight of them in her cart. At 75 percent off, the lights which normally sell for $16.99 were going to cost her only $4.20 a set, she said.
Woodard would have probably bought more if she could have found more of the colors she wanted, but the selection was getting slim, she said.
Some customers are making plans for their new year festivities, and the after-Christmas sales allowed them to budget their celebrations a little more.
Maria Balanzar was with her daughter, Lizbeth Cervantes, in Hobby Lobby with a basketful of mugs. Balanzar said she had been eyeing them even before the Christmas holiday and hoping they would still be available afterward.
Her family will fill the mugs with a special Mexican fruit punch on New Year’s Day. The sale was also an incentive to keep shopping as Cervantes added a puzzle and other items to their cart.
Tina Saldivar, her arms loaded with several puzzles, looked like she would soon be in need of a cart.
The after-Christmas shopping is an event she does with her family every year, although everyone was scattered around the store.
“I always go and buy the little gift sets of body wash and lotion and stuff,” Saldivar said. “I’ve never bought puzzles before, but I thought it would be something fun to do with the kids.”
She planned to head to Walmart and Brazos Mall to look for ornaments and other decorations once she had completed her mission at Hobby Lobby, Saldivar said.
Saldivar believes the post-holiday sales are not as good as in pre-pandemic years, she said.
“Everybody wants a good deal,” she said. “It seems like your stores don’t buy as much to begin with. So when it comes time for the sales, it seems like it’s a limited quantity.”
Holiday sales rose 7.6 percent this year over 2021, a slower pace than the 8.5 percent increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money they had saved during the early part of the pandemic, according to an Associated Press report.
“By category, clothing rose 4.4 percent, while jewelry and electronics dipped roughly 5 percent. Online sales jumped 10.6 percent from a year ago and in-person spending rose 6.8 percent. Department stores registered a modest 1 percent increase over 2021.”
Bath and Body Works opened its semi-annual sale directly after the holiday which brought in a crowd.
The allure of items for 75 percent off enticed Sohpia Gaona to go and check out the selection, she said.
She was taking advantage of the sale on handsoap which usually lasts her up to three months after the sale, Gaona said.
She also planned to stop by JCPenney and Hobby Lobby, she said.
While there is usually a mad rush to the return line the day after Christmas — often stretching longer than the Black Friday buildup — all the shoppers said they were satisfied with what they received on Christmas Day, and a visit to several stores found relatively small crowds among those waiting for customer service early Monday afternoon.
Instead of the chaotic frenzy of pre-holiday shopping, many were leisurely taking advantage of whatever sales they could find.
“Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity, and Americans have remained resilient ever since inflation first spiked almost 18 months ago,” the AP reported.
