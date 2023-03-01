AUSTIN — Brazoria County Day is considered the grandaddy of all specialty days at the State Capitol, and its grandaddy earned special recognition during activities Tuesday.
This year’s event was the first in its 50-year history without Wayne Shaw, who died in January 2020. Brazoria County Day didn’t happen as normally scheduled in 2021 because of the pandemic.
At 11 a.m. in the Senate chamber and then at 2 p.m. in the House of Representatives, legislators recognized Brazoria County Day as participants in matching T-shirts packed the gallery to show their community pride. Each chamber passed a resolution honoring Shaw as his widow, Brazosport Chamber President and CEO Sandra Shaw, stood on the dais with tears in her eyes as she gave witness to her husband’s legacy.
It was very nice and an emotional moment, she said.
Brazoria County Day kicked off with a welcome breakfast with guest speakers Reps. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland, and Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, and state Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston. Sen. Joan Huffman could not make the event due to illness.
The stars of the day, though, were the hundreds of county officials and residents who make the trek to Austin.
“The longest county day, I believe, in Austin and absolutely the best,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “It’s a couple of days where we put everything aside and we come together to advocate for Brazoria County and our citizens.”
Thompson referred to the large crowd as the Brazoria County 300 and spoke about his work on the Natural Resources and Appropriations committees. Ensuring the county has enough water is one of his priorities on the former.
“Brazoria County being on the bottom end of the Brazos, there’s a lot of straws in that river now,” Thompson said. “More and more people want to take water before it gets to us, and I think it’s important that we work toward that equity that is needed along that river basin and all the river basins here in Texas.”
His work on the Appropriations Committee makes him a popular legislator among the statewide agencies while the budget is being planned, Thompson said.
“We have a record surplus … I can tell you that we could have triple the funds and we still couldn’t meet all the needs,” he said.
Middleton, a freshman senator new to representing Brazoria County, noted the county’s industrial representation present, including Olin, Dow Chemical, Chevron Phillips and Port Freeport, who he jokingly said is helping take money from countries that don’t like the U.S.
The surplus is a major point of interest for Middleton, who wants to see it used toward bringing down property taxes, he said. What those changes will look like yet is a work in progress, but Middleton promised they would be big.
Vasut, who grew up in Angleton, wants it to remain “the best place to grow up,” he said.
“My No. 1 goal is to keep Brazoria County prosperous and free, and I hope that’s your goal today — keeping Brazoria County an excellent place to live, work and raise a family,” Vasut said. “It’s an honor to get to represent you in the Texas House.”
Vasut had the crowd cheering when he proclaimed the audience as “the new 300, youthful and vibrant.”
At noon, the Brazosport College Jazz Band and Choir played a medley of patriotic tunes in the Capitol Rotunda leading to the most anticipated event — the famous World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail at the Branch Park Pavilion at Mueller Park in Austin.
“This is why the representatives know what Brazoria County is, because of the shrimp,” Sandra Shaw said.
Help Inc.’s Fred Ortiz was on trash duty for the event committee, but he didn’t mind because he loves the camaraderie the day brings, he said.
“It’s such a special time,” BASF Communications Specialist Tabitha Ray Walles said. “Our county is such a special place with so many wonderful people, and it’s great to see us recognized here.”
The crowd grew larger as the evening progressed, but the shrimp kept coming and there seemed to be enough for everyone to enjoy seconds and more.
Among the shrimp-eating lovers was former Sen. Larry Taylor, who said the event allows legislators to get to know the people and to learn more about what goes on in Brazoria County — and getting to eat all the shrimp.
Vasut reiterated his belief that Brazoria County Day is important if the community is to be heard.
“The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” he said. “You have to show up to be heard and Brazoria County shows up and I’m very optimistic that we’re gonna be heard this session.”
Co-chairs of Brazoria County Day were MEGlobal Public Relations Manager Trish Thompson and Hope Tabernacle Pastor Darren Shelton, while Debbie Pennington of the Brazoria County Alliance for Economic Development leads the organizing effort.
