SURFSIDE BEACH
Southern Brazoria county is entrenched in early Texas history, with Velasco at the center of it. Locals celebrates one of the most significant pieces of that history, the Treaties of Velasco, with a gathering of historical storytellers.
The reenactment featured living history actors, cannon firings and vendors selling their 18th century wares, all in the name of celebrating the document that ended the Texas Revolution a created a free republic. Visitors learned all about the end of the revolution, but also the start as the actors discussed the naval battle that happened in the area a month before the Battle of Gonzales, the official start of the revolution.
“It is a good event that needed to be done and Surfside finally picked it up and took it, which I’m real proud of them for doing it,” living history actor James Glover said. “The Texas Revolution, you can safely say, started and ended in Brazoria County and a lot of people don’t know that.”
The Treaties of Velasco celebration saw more people in attendance Saturday than in the inaugural event a year ago. The emphasis is on education, including from the vendors, with some talking about paints, the Fort Velasco monument that has been planned since the 18th century and will finally be installed June, and the creation of twine and thread through spindling.
“Holding on to heritage, traditions, it’s important. Fine motor skills, it’s just something else to do other than a digital screen, and then the pride to bring creativity back,” weaver Sherry Bartkowicz said. “The arts, it does a lot for an individual and the ability to be able to make something.”
Along with the many history buffs in accurate period clothing who made an appearance to teach or chat, Surfside residents and visitors stopped by for a taste of what that day was like so long ago.
“I love going to all this stuff,” Surfside resident Britni Hayley said. “The weather’s nice. I just thought it would be a good day to come out. I love Texas history.”
Members of the Old Fort Velasco Association and Sons of the Republic of Texas talked about their own pieces of Velasco and Texas history and how the community can learn more through the many museums in the county.
“Especially in a place like Surfside, which was Velasco,” Old Fort Velasco Association founding member Dortha Pekar said. “Frankly our history is our future because we have such an interesting history. By reclaiming our history and making our history known we’re enhancing our future.
“I’ve always felt that everyone needs to know where they came from, it helps you with where you’re going.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.