FREEPORT — Though spring break is winding down, Freeport’s Historic Downtown is gearing up for a few more events for families and to keep kids’ brains engaged.
Dinosaur George will bring his traveling exhibit of artifacts and fossils to the Freeport Historical Museum for the first time since 2016 for a two-day stop.
The Spring Break Market Days and Food Truck Fest will be set up for the second year in a row in the downtown square, giving people another reason to visit the historic district.
Dinosaur George’s Traveling Museum is rolling into town and will welcome visitors from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday inside the museum, 311 E. Park Ave.
“It features 150 prehistoric fossils, so it’s going to fill up our entire exhibit hall space,” Museum Manager Wade Dillon said.
Museum admission is required, and it includes both the Dinosaur George displays and permanent museum exhibits. The entry fee is $5 for adults, and $3 for children, military and seniors.
“The last time they were here was in 2016, so it’s been a few years but we are excited to have them back,” Dillon said.
The Spring Break Market Days and Food Truck Fest begins at 10 a.m. Saturday around Freeport Memorial Park downtown.
There is no admission fee, and everyone is welcome.
The event is being hosted by Main Street Freeport and will showcase local vendors as well as food trucks. Some of the food trucks on the roster are Sauce Street Grill, Mama Bear’s Hot Diggity Dogs and Domino’s.
“There will be road closures but there will be plenty of parking nearby,” Dillon said.
This is a great event for the whole family to enjoy, he said.
“What we’re trying to do, both as the Freeport Museum and Main Street Freeport is bring more people downtown,” Dillon said. “It’s all coming together. It’ll be a nice little event. It’ll give stuff for folks to do who come down here to Freeport.”
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
