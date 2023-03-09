FREEPORT — A sixth person has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a beachside rental house.
Larry Ortiz Jr., 45, was killed Jan. 28 as part of an armed robbery in which his son and a friend brought two women back to the in the Treasure Island home they were staying in as part of a quinceañera celebration, authorities said. While the son and friend were in a bedroom with the two women, three intruders burst into the home with firearms, according to investigators.
The sixth suspect, Marvin Wayne Pollard Jr., 23, of Seguin, was served a murder warrant Wednesday after being arrested Feb. 5 on charges of tampering with evidence related to a search of a home on the 800 block of Boeing Street in Seguin.
“It’s still an active investigation,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy and Public Information Officer Ian Patin said. “But at this time, there are no other persons of interest. That’s not to say that cannot change, depending on what evidence reveals itself as the investigation continues.”
Investigators believe Ortiz was killed after being awakened by the commotion in the home and trying to intervene on behalf of his son. Afterward, the intruders and the two women all fled the scene.
One of the women authorities believe was brought to the home, Anzley Tay Castillo, 20, was arrested Feb. 25 as part of a four-person orchestrated arrest on a murder warrant. The other woman suspected in the incident, Alena Nicole Pena Murillo, also 20, turned herself in the next day at the Brazoria County Detention Center on an active murder warrant.
Those two women are suspected of being the bait in a “honey trap” plot in which robbery is the prevailing motive. The scheme involves attractive women targeting men, and once they get the target in a compromising situation, accomplices storm in demanding money.
The people suspected of the home invasion, Richard Horn Jr., 29, Guadalupe Navarro, 23, and Keerston Wilkerson, 21, were all arrested at the same time as Castillo across multiple cities and counties in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.
Pollard was served the murder warrant while in the custody of the Guadalupe County Detention Center on the tampering charge. He is being held on a bond of $2.5 million, higher than the other suspects, who were set at $2 million. All remain in custody, Patin said.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222 or 979-864-2392 to speak to the sheriff’s office.
