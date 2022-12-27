ANGLETON
For about 20 Christmases, Smithhart’s Texas Grill has been inviting children in the foster care system to its restaurant for a home-cooked meal and to hand out presents on Santa’s behalf.
People are unsure of the exact number, with some folks saying it’s been just over two decades, while others put the number in the high teens. One of the reasons why it’s hard to tell is that for the first handful of years, they kept the event private, avoiding any publicity for the occasion.
Regardless of the number, this Christmas was no exception as dozens of children from teenagers to tiny tots with their eyes all aglow were on hand from Brazoria County, many from the Kidz Harbor organization in Liverpool.
Janice Smithhart, owner of the eatery, was Santa Claus in both dress and spirit, running to and fro for the whole day. Prepping the food and fun since the early morning hours, she finally sat down after the kids had left and described herself as “melting into the chair.”
She was working with volunteers from both within and outside her staff to make sure local children were getting a taste of home this Christmas. A few of her employees have been with her since it began.
“The first time, it was just five or six of us,” Smithhart said.
The numbers have varied since. She mentioned one instance when people came to help after the flooding of Hurricane Harvey and continued to come for the next two years, one of them even making a drive from Austin.
“She has her group of people who come in here and put this on and it means a lot to me that the community reaches out to Kidz Harbor, because we’re right here in Brazoria County. It means a lot to the kids because they see people do care,” Kidz Harbor founder Angie Colbert said about the woman affectionately referred to as Miss Janice. “It just brings us together basically. The community, the kids and Christmas and the spirit of it and all that sort of thing.”
Kidz Harbour isn’t the only organization she’s been feeding all these years. What started as a suggestion on the part of her daughter Josie to do something different for Christmas ended up bringing in youngsters from the now-closed Youth Home in Oyster Creek and the Stevens and Pruett Ranch. Smithhart has done her best to make sure these special kids have a place to go on what some have described as the “worst day of the year to be in a youth home.”
“We had up to a 100-or-so kids,” Smithhart said about previous years.
All those Christmases of practice have turned the operation into a well-oiled machine.
“It’s just something we’ve been doing for so long, we’re so good at it— that’s why we finished so early,” Smithhart said.
Smithhart has to look for deals throughout the year as she not only tries to make sure that there are enough presents to go ‘round, but there are enough of the same type of present. She also says that gift cards are a good present since it gives the kids a reason to go on another outing after Christmas.
As kids tore at wrapping paper in a frenzy of organized chaos, it resembled an extended family gathering full of excited shouts and smiling faces with the adults on the sidelines taking in the proceedings.
Before that, turkey, ham and all the trimmings lined multiple tables, along with pie and a donated cake. Face painters gave kids the visage of snowmen and evergreen trees. Santa Claus also made a personal appearance.
“She does all the gifts, the stockings, the food— that’s all her doing,” Colbert said. “I just bring the kids and enjoy it.”
One person who’d been in the system and come on the other side returned as a parent. Elizabeth Dordeore had her own 18-month old and was attending as a friend of the family after spending time in Kidz Harbor when she was younger. She said events like these take up a lot of importance for kids in the system as something to look towards.
In many ways, it could be said that a gathering like what happens at Smithhart’s helps establish a little more normalcy into lives that can often be uprooted in a matter of hours.
“She always has more than enough. And she usually sends what’s left home with us,” Colbert said with a chuckle.
