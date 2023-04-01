DANBURY — Messages circulated among students and parents about a proposed student walk-out Friday in protest of the kind of violence that occurred in a Nashville Christian school earlier this week when three children and three school employees were killed.
The moment failed to materialize, however. As the third period bell rang, students changed buildings and went to their classes as usual instead of creating the hubbub that had been threatened. Officials at the high school office reported no unusual absences, either.
“There’s something on TikTok that they’re doing in Utah, so I guess somebody caught hold of it here and decided maybe that was a good idea, but not much of anything happened, no,” Danbury ISD Superintendent Michael Homann said. “It’s out there. I think it was for all Brazoria County, but nothing materialized.”
Calls to other districts in the county echoed Homann’s statement.
The March 31 Walk Out Day was circulating across social media nationally, including on the popular app TikTok. Stories about unrelated “TikTok school riots” made the news earlier in March as the app was pointed at to take a share of the blame for the bad behavior of student bodies across the United Kingdom. Meanwhile in the U.S., animus for the app on Capitol Hill has fueled a push for regulation that could have far reaching consequences across all online activity.
Prior to the proposed event, Danbury ISD Human Resources and Communications Director Stephanie Corbell had sent a message to parents who had expressed concern, some of whom had seemingly misinterpreted the proposed demonstration as a threat of violence.
“Some of you may have heard a rumor that there was a letter found in the bathroom encouraging students to not come to school today because of a potential threat. This is NOT the case,” Corbell wrote in a Thursday letter addressed to Panther Families. “According to posts that have been made about this Walk Out, students are being encouraged to either not show up to school or walk out of their third period classes to protest gun violence in schools.”
Corbell went on to address that security was the top priority of the district, for both students and staff.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
