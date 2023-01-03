The courtroom, packed with warm bodies and hot air, was not driven by a crowd witnessing a salacious trial. Instead, a room full of supporters shared the moment as four new judges and other officials took their oaths of office for the new year.
Judge Matt Sebesta led the swearing-in ceremony as he welcomed the crowd and called each elected official’s name to come up one by one to take their oaths.
Family members held up a Bible while the appointed official raised their right hand and swore to faithfully execute the duty of their office for Brazoria County in the great state of Texas.
New judges swore in old judges, and husband and wife swore each other in the case of both judges Courtney and Justin Gilbert. Former Judge Pat Sebesta swore in brother Matt Sebesta as he took his oath of office for the ninth time.
“I can’t believe it’s actually finally over,” said new Judge Thomas Pfeiffer of the County Court at Law and Probate No. 2. “We finally made it.”
Pfeiffer acknowledges that he had a lot of support from his family and fellow church members, he said.
“A lot of people from my church were just endless fountains of encouragement. It was a packed courtroom,” he said. “One of the ladies joked, ‘you’re not gonna have anywhere to sit while your church friends are here.’ But that goes to the testament to how encouraging they were to me.”
Judge Marc Holder retired from the position after 24 years of service, but Pfeiffer is ready to fill the role and looking to work toward his goals for the seat, he said.
“One of the main goals I talked about throughout the campaign was community safety. Judges are the guardians and the backstop of community safety when it comes to setting bonds on violent offenders,” Pfeiffer said. “Also, efficiency is one of the biggest things I want to focus on. The judges are to be the steam engines for the court. Eighty percent of what a judge does is managing the docket within a reasonable amount of time.”
He gave kudos to Holder for maintaining a polished docket and feels as though he’s inheriting a courtroom that already ran smoothly, he said.
Being a judge is a 24-hour job, but he will also strive to keep family first for himself and his staff, Pfeiffer said.
“My family gave me grace,” Pfeiffer said about his time during the campaign. He cited an example of the time he ran late to his daughter Mia’s softball game and missed her making a significant play for her team, and he sought her forgiveness.
Pfeiffer says he couldn’t have won the position as he teared up without their support.
“Their support and that grace is the only way, and it’s the bedrock of being able to be a successful judge,” he said.
Jessica Pulcher is replacing Judge Teri Holder for the 149th district court. She said it was super exciting to say her oath of office aloud today.
“Teri was one of my mentors. She hired me at the district attorney’s office 23 years ago,” Pulcher said.
She intends to be fair to both parties and to keep the docket moving, Pulcher said.
“The campaign trail is a long one, and it’s nice that it’s done, and I can just enjoy the people around me and now get to work,” she said.
As Judge K. Randall Hufstetler steps down from the 300th court, Judge Chad Bradshaw is stepping up.
“It’s exciting. I also understand it’s gonna be a significant challenge,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw has been an associate judge for Hufstetler since 2013, so he’s familiar with how the court runs, but the position comes with notably more important duties, he said.
“It’s probably the weight of the responsibility — that’s significant. I don’t take that lightly,” Bradshaw said. “So being responsible for the whole thing is different. I haven’t had to do that. Because Judge Hufstetler was the one in charge, all I had to do was come into the courtroom, handle what was heard in the courtroom, and then not have to worry about all of the administrative things that a district judge has to deal with.”
His most important duty is to see that justice is done, Bradshaw said.
“That’s the most important aspect, but obviously, I want to want to make sure that that the docket is handled efficiently and that people get their day in court,” he said.
Judge Greg Hill is taking over the 239th court and filling in the position after longtime Judge Pat Sebesta retired. Hill formerly sat as the County Court at Law and Probate No. 1 court for a short term before making a run for Congress that failed.
“I lost, and that was a difficult decision at the time,” Hill said. “I thought I was done with politics, and I was just not wanting to really ever run for anything again.”
With four judges retiring in the county, Hill said he prayed about it and decided to run again.
“It’s good to be back,” he said. “I just want to dispense justice in a fair and compassionate way. It feels like coming home. It feels good, and I’m excited.”
Officials filling other essential roles in the county included Cassandra Tigner as the new district clerk and Angela Dees as the new county treasurer.
Tigner will have to face the watchful eye of the community as there were significant concerns with how the role was handled before district clerk Donna Starkey filled in.
“I think what Donna Starkey has implemented has helped the district clerk tremendously,” Tigner said. “What she did with the jury panel and made the district clerk’s office run more efficiently. It’s wonderful now; I’m super excited to take over. It’s just knowing that morale has changed, and going in, it’s like I have new ideas that I want to bring in … I’m ready; let’s go.”
The staff for the district clerk’s office will remain, and Tigner hopes to hold the position for a very long time, she said.
Dees is taking over for longtime county treasurer Cathy Campbell who had two additional staff members retiring with her.
I’m very excited about this new endeavor, and I look forward to getting started and serving people,” Dees said. “There are obviously big shoes to fill, but we have two new staff. And so we’ve hit the ground running. We started coming in and shadowing about eight weeks ago, so we’re just looking forward to getting in here.”
