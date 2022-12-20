ANGLETON — A mother and two children escaped a fire caused by them trying to stay warm, a relative said.
Kimberly Flores, 27, her 6-year-old daughter, Ivanna, and 3-year-old son Eduardo, were in their manufactured home in the 4700 block of Old Angleton Road when the family’s space heater fell on the carpet and caught the home ablaze about 10 p.m. Saturday, sister Laura Flores said.
“That day for some reason my sister put the baby in the living room instead of taking him to her room where the fire started,” Laura Flores said. “It was like a sign. We don’t know what would’ve happened to him.”
Firefighters from the Richwood and Lake Jackson fire departments put out the flames, but the home is a total loss, Laura Flores said. The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Erika Hernandez, who attends Iglesia Cristiana Peniel church in Richwood with the family, dropped off clothes donated by Destination Church for the family Sunday night. Hernandez also started a GoFundMe account for them.
“Most of us are living paycheck to paycheck; we’re not prepared for something like this,” Hernandez said. “The house is destroyed. … Right now they just need money and awareness so people can donate.”
Laura Flores said her sister’s family, which is staying with her, is struggling emotionally with the fire.
“Mentally, they’re going to need a psychologist or people to help them,” she said. “Yesterday, I made some pancakes for breakfast for my niece and it started to smell a little bit burnt, and she started saying, ‘It smells bad. Something is burning! What is happening?’ You know? She is still in shock.”
Kimberly Flores passed out at the fire scene and her nephew has been complaining of headaches, possibly from the smoke, her sister said.
“When the family found out about the fire, my sister told me that the flames were almost there with them because they were eating and when they turned around there was fire right there with them,” Flores said.
Hernandez and other church members spent Sunday evening going through the remains of the home, she said. The group “basically demo’d the house and take out the furniture, pull out everything from inside the house and clean it all out to try to see what they could salvage, but nothing was salvageable,” she said.
The family is blessed to have made it out of the fire, Laura Flores said.
“My sister said she has nothing for her kids anymore, but I told her, ‘Yeah you do,. You have a life and your kids are alive. Nothing happened to all of you, and we cannot replace a life,” she said.
Anyone wishing to donate to the family can do so by searching for Mobile Home Fire by Erika Hernandez at gofundme.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.