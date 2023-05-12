CLUTE — While Mother’s Day usually is portrayed as a joyful occasion, for some mothers, it can be a difficult and emotional time. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church doesn’t want those moms to feel alone.
The Special Mothers’ Brunch is a way to help support mothers who have lost a child and might not find Mother’s Day to be a celebratory occasion.
“We want to consider those mothers who are struggling; this isn’t a happy day for them,” said Dianne Jones, the executive director of 2020 Vision, which is presenting the event.
The Clute-based organization, which provides support to those in need, particularly to those who have lost a loved one, will host the brunch to support mothers who have lost children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at New Hope MBC Hope Center, 1039 Wilson Road in Clute.
“We want to help support these mothers who have lost a child and are struggling,” Jones said. “We want them to know that they are not alone and that there are people who care about them and their well-being.”
Two local meat markets provided fish and other meats to be prepared by church volunteers, and several sponsors provided drinks. La Madeleine and Nothing Bundt Cakes are responsible for the desserts.
Ilene Arias, mother of “Officer 758” Abigail Arias who had a high-profile fights against a rare form of cancer, will be the brunch’s guest speaker. Abigail died in November 2019 at the age of 7. Irene Arias will discuss the organization they created in Abigail’s memory to support families with children fighting cancer.
The brunch will include gifts baskets, gift cards, food and flowers for all attendees, and a free one-night stay has been provided by the Courtyard Marriott in Lake Jackson for a special winner. In addition to the brunch, there will be other options for support available to attendees.
“If you have lost a child, we want you to know that you are not alone,” Jones said. “We hope that this brunch will help you find the support you need and help you to feel loved and cared for during a difficult time.”
Over 15 sponsors have donated to the event, which is in its inaugural year. They expect to have a lot more next time.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors,” Jones said. “We’re always looking for more support.”
The bunch is free and all moms who have lost a child are welcome. Those planning to attend as asked to contact Jones at DianneJ@2020VisionCDC.com or 832-373-9091
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.