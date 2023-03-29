LAKE JACKSON — The red carpet for special needs adults will be rolling up to a new set of doors this year as the event gained so much popularity it needed a bigger venue.
A Night in the Spotlight is focused on giving special needs children in the area a night where they can have a prom of their dreams in a safe and comfortable environment.
“I honestly think that these kids are kind of lost in the shuffle. This is all about them,” event founder Kay Millsap said. “We really, really try to roll out the red carpet for these people, and make them feel special for the night. There’s no judgment and it’s all about them, and I think that they love it because they’re surrounded by people that they know. I think they feel very comfortable about our setting, and each year, it’s grown just a little bit more.”
After years at Freeport RiverPlace, this year the dance moves to the Doris Williams Civic Center in Lake Jackson, which can accommodate hundreds more people.
“We got so big that we’ve outgrown that, so now we’re at the big ballroom at the civic center, which is going to be wonderful,” Millsap said. “We’ll have a lot of room so the kids will not be sandwiched in like a bunch of sardines so it’s going to be wonderful.”
Every year, the kids are pampered and taken care of, not just at the prom but leading up to it, with makeovers, haircuts, hairstyling and a limo ride leading up to the venue. They will be escorted by first responders of Brazoria County.
“We start out at the Brazos Pointe Fellowship Church, and that’s where they get their final touches, like their corsages and their boutonnieres. The girls finish up with their makeup and they will board the limo buses for the civic center,” Millsap said. “They’ll be met by our first responders and lots of police officers will escort them into the big ballroom there at the civic center, and that’s where they will begin their night.”
Night in the Spotlight will feature a DJ, a dance floor, food, photo booths and more to make the night memorable.
Every piece of the prom is free to those attending, including attendance, the haircuts, the makeovers, everything. Prom dresses and tuxedos are provided in part by a program run by Lori Moy and Stephanie Jess at Brazoswood High school.
“I collect prom dresses pretty much the whole year with Mrs. Stephanie Jess,” Moy said. “We have a prom closet, and we provide free dresses to the girls for the Night in the Spotlight and to our regular prom here at Brazoswood.”
The dresses are collected by donations from community members and businesses throughout the year, giving the kids a good variety to choose from.
“We take them to the closet over on our freshman campus — up top in the library, there’s a closet up there, a big coat closet — and we take them up there and they pick out their dress,” Moy said. “They’re ecstatic. Could you imagine getting a free dress, a free prom dress? A lot of times they are brand new.”
Night in the Spotlight will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and the participating young adults are excited for its arrival.
“They need someone to dote on them and let them know how really special they are and how important they are,” Millsap said. “We’re going to dance, dance, dance and sing, sing, sing.”
