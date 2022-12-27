The Brazoria Wildlife Refuge extends their doorways to invite the public to their open house at the Discovery Center daily through Jan. 1.
Visitors can expect many indoor and outdoor hands-on activities for kids and adults alike and to be exposed to what the refuge has going on.
“A few years ago, the first time I did something like this open house, I was amazed to find out there were children who had never even seen a turtle. A lot of our children nowadays are not outdoors as much as my generation, so it exposes them to nature, to wildlife,” volunteer Ruby Lewis said. “It’s definitely very hands-on for different ages.”
Each year the open house has themed wildlife based activities sometimes including investigating different animal skulls or skat. This year’s theme is welcoming back the birds.
“Some of the activities are related to birds and birding because now that the water has come back with some rain, the birds are back,” Friends of the Wildlife Refuge president Lisa Myers said. “It’s an all-weather type of event where a lot of activities are inside the Discovery Center of Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge.”
The open house features a fun day of educational and entertaining activities, such as touching baby alligators, looking at things under microscopes, comparing your own wingspan with different birds, and also a bit of wildlife safety.
“We talk about what you do when you see a snake, what you do when you see an alligator, in other words, safety for you and the animal,” Lewis said.
The open house is open to everyone, bringing in hundreds of people from all over who are visiting for the winter break and are looking for something fun to do. Last year the refuge welcomed over 400 visitors from around the county as well as visitors from 11 different countries and 23 different states.
Even after the open house, people are welcome to visit the refuge on their own and enjoy the wildlife that provides trails to enjoy and photo opportunities.
“Brazoria is a hidden, not so hidden secret spot for an awful lot of photographers,” Myers said.
The free event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day until January 1 at the Brazoria Wildlife Refuge 2020 CR 227 in Freeport. It’s chock full of scavenger hunts, trail guides, reptiles and everything in between, all with the mission to educate about wildlife.
“People are not going to want to save something if they don’t care about it,” Lewis said. “They’re not going to care about it if they’re not exposed to it and getting a chance to actually become personal with it. I think it’s important that if they see and touch it becomes a part of them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.