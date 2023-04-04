LAKE JACKSON
A Night in the Spotlight, southern Brazoria County’s special needs prom, returned for the third time, bringing together community and bringing down the house as attendees danced the night away.
Saturday’s event was another feather in the cap of the event’s founder, Kay Millsap, and the result of four months of work. She started the event in 2019, then, after two years away, brought it back bigger than ever in 2022 as an annual event. This year’s Spotlight featured a nautical theme, “Let Your Dreams Set Sail.”
The theme was inspired by one of Millsap’s favorite hobbies.
“Every year we try to do something different, so I thought about ‘cruising through the night with special friends’ and I thought that just had a nice ring to it,” she said. “I’m a big cruiser — I like cruising — and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be neat if we did something with water, cruising and ships?’”
While Freeport LNG is the biggest sponsor of the evening, one happy coincidence was the support of Captain Mark’s Seafood and Marina, feeding right into the business of seafaring. They provided volunteers with the night’s distinctive, bright sea-green shirts.
“We had a few little money issues this year. People were cutting back on their budgets and that sort of thing,” Millsap said, explaining that she thinks some people don’t know what they’re providing to the community until they see it with their own eyes.
In addition to the new theme, the Spotlight Prom changed venues, moving from Freeport’s RiverPlace to the Lake Jackson Civic Center to hold a crowd that had simply outgrown its accommodations after a few short years. As more and more area schools and parents have found out about the event, the number of revelers has jumped — signees had gone from 85 to about a 100 and now over 130, Millsap said.
Even with the new room, Millsap worried that they may have already outgrown the Civic Center and will need to figure out something different to hold everything. This year featured not just the partiers and the food, but a set where people lined up for prom photos and an ice sculpture donated by Freeport’s Ice Carvings by Adrian of a jumping porpoise. Even a couple of dogs from Mission of Hope came to provide a calming effect on any kids who may need it and the Chick-fil-A Cow showed up in his formal wear.
“We needed more room and, as you can see, we’re busting at the seams in here. Once you get those tables in there, it really closes things in,” Millsap said. “We have kids represented from Danbury, Angleton, West Columbia, Sweeny, Brazosport and Brazoswood.”
Among the many, many volunteers present were members of the Brazosport Breakfast Lions Club, who were handing out the more than 100 dozen desserts they brought for the event and made it clear that it was one of many events where they volunteered.
“The members either made them or paid for them to be made. We got asked to help last year and we called them and asked if we could help again this year,” Lion Ronny Martin said, explaining their organization already had a relationship with many of the parents. “We actually have a camp for handicapped kids in Kerrville. These kids participate with us like that already and it’s free. It doesn’t cost a penny for them to go.”
Also on hand were members of Brazoria County’s law enforcement. A quick scan of the patches on their sleeves showed officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Brazosport ISD, West Columbia and many more. Members took turns escorting the attendees down the red carpet and the thematic gangplank into the dance.
While the event moved from its former home at the RiverPlace, Freeport’s Police Department was still out in force to show their support, including Chief Jennifer Howell, who was informed of the event’s importance by staff after she took office last fall. She said nearly 20 employees had come out from her department, alone.
“I thought, ‘That is such a great idea and a great event,’” Howell said.
Also offering escorts were well over a dozen members of the Air Force Junior ROTC from Brazosport and Brazoswood High Schools. In their dress uniforms, the high schoolers gathered in front of the doors and did their part to make sure everyone got to do their walk.
In charge of getting everyone organized and ready was Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Cayden Leboeuf. He had not been able to take part in the prom before, but said he was happy to take part in his senior year before the opportunity slipped away.
“Last year I was in Florida because AF JROTC and the choir and orchestra went to Disney and Universal, so I went to that” Leboeuf said. “I’m glad I’m here. I actually have a few friends here.”
The idea is for the attendees to have a night they’ll always remember, beginning with Millsap’s special needs grandson who was in attendance and had provided the inspiration for the first event.
“They don’t have anything special that’s just for them,” Millsap said. “They’re just special. Some of them are just the sweetest kids, the most loving kids. They love attention. They love to have their picture taken.”
