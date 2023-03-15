CLUTE
Surprised a group of kids wou ld spend a couple of hours learning about Shakespeare? The reader doth protest too much, methinks.
More than 20 students between fourth and seventh grade came out to The Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences to take part in “Spring Into Shakespeare,” one of multiple events set to correspond with the area schools taking time off for spring break.
Leading the pack was Executive Director Wesley Copeland, who introduced the kids to a variety of activities designed to interest them in the theater and its unofficial patron saint.
Copeland has been with the Center as a volunteer and then an employee for nearly 25 years. He said he’d been interested in the subject since his college days when he finally saw it performed, giving extra dimension to the work that just couldn’t be found in a textbook.
“I’m hoping that this will inspire them to see Shakespeare, when they approach it again later on in their schooling, as a fun and active thing,” Copeland said.
The event was a spin-off of the Lake Jackson Historical Museum’s Shakespeare exhibit that was on display last summer under Lake Jackson Historical Society Executive Director Lindsay Scovil, who suggested the event to Copeland.
“I was asked by Lyndsay out there to put this together and I thought, ‘You know what? That’d be a good, fun spring break activity,” Copeland said. “I used to be a theater teacher for middle schoolers and so it gives me a chance to work with those kids again and introduce them to the world of Shakespeare, which I think should be active and fun and on its feet, meant for performance and on the stage.”
While a number of center employees were flitting around the stage over the two hours, the one providing the most support on the state was Patron Services Coordinator Connie Marshall.
“Wes asked me to help and I was thrilled about it,” Marshall said. “I just love it. I was a dance teacher for years, so I’m used to working with the youngsters and I so love working with them. They’re awesome.”
The day began with a warm up session, in which Copeland led the kids in exercises for their voices, bodies and to get their brains working — a challenge for a lazy day off of school.
“It’s kind of like warm ups when you are about to start a P.E. class,” Copeland explained. “You’re kind of doing a little mini-practice for what your body’s about to do.”
This was followed by learning a bit about the Bard, a sonnet-centric scavenger hunt, the crafting of unusual insults and, most expectantly for many of the participants, the art of stage fighting.
The students wielded hollow, plastic, fungo bats in a variety of hues and used them to learn the most rudimentary of fake fencing. They learned to create a safe distance between each other, get into the en garde position, attack forward, retreat back and take their opponent’s weapon to ground, preferably without leaving the ground, themselves.
Copeland stressed that it was not real fencing — while also letting them know that the real thing is taught at the college — but the activity roused the participants and got their blood pumping.
As their time came to an end, pairs came before the class to put the parts together, calling their opponents fanciful things like craven dragon-flies and foul-smelling lizards before carefully clashing.
Given the steady attendance of both this event and the one at the museum, Copeland said that he’d like to see it continue in some form on a regular basis, calling it a pilot for what they might be able to do in the future. He said that the size that they’ve had is ideal, giving them enough attendees to do everything they would like, while not being so large as to make it difficult to give everyone one-on-one attention or forcing them to find a larger room than their theater stage.
“It’s a small enough group that we’re able to do a lot in a very short amount of time,” he said. “I would love to see more of this stuff done throughout the year as well.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.