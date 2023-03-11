LAKE JACKSON — It’s officially spring break, which means time for fun, and venues including the Lake Jackson Historical Museum are ready to deliver it.
“We always find we have a big uptick in visitors and especially families and kids that come in over spring break,” Lake Jackson Historical Association Executive Director Lindsay Scovil said. “So we thought it’s a great opportunity to be offering extra activities and giving the kiddos and the family some fun things to do at the museum in addition to our usual activities.”
Spring at the Museum activities are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Tuesday through Saturday, with each day offering something different, Scovil said.
A day of family friendly board games Tuesday is meant to get everyone involved.
“We have sort of older board games that may have been popular in previous decades, not so much today, so those might be cool and kids might have seen them before,” Museum Program and Education Coordinator Katelyn Landry said.
Pulling inspiration from the museum’s airplane display, kids will get the chance to make their own model airplanes as well as other crafts like button making.
“We have balsa wood airplanes that kids can put together and paint and take home,” Landry said. “And then we’ll also have some basic crafts, like watercolors, coloring pages, things like that too.”
Kids will also get the chance to discover classic toys from the museum gift shop.
“We’re going to put some out for the kids to play with and then they’ll have options to buy them and take them home if they want,” Landry said.
While at the museum, families are encouraged to explore the exhibits there which include information panels to interactive exhibits, encouraging learning along the way.
“I do hope that this allows families to see if they haven’t been here before all the other things that we have to offer, from our theater exhibit where they can watch documentary films to our flight simulators where they can try to fly the Windecker Eagle and compete against one another to all the different things that we have,” Scovil said. “So hopefully that will bring families out and then they’ll want to come back again.”
Everyone is welcome to participate and enjoy the museum as a whole. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
