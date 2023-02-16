WEST COLUMBIA
The last baby of St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport Hospital labor and delivery unit came as scheduled last week, four days before its scheduled closure.
Baby Samuel Berg was born at 1:13 p.m. Feb. 6 to first-time mother Alyssa Alaniz of West Columbia. The birth day had been decided ahead of time as her medical team induced her labor.
“I never thought that it would come to this, that was kind of crazy, too,” she said. “I’m excited. I see that he has a lot of love and support. I’m looking forward to that.”
The inability to recruit an OB/GYN and the low volume of births taking place at St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport were the main reasons behind the decision to suspend its labor and delivery license, hospital President Bob Trautman said Jan. 10 in announcing the decision. The unit would be shut down no later than last Friday, he said.
Samuel beat that deadline by four days.
Great-grandma Audrey Ledesma traveled from New Mexico for the once-in-a lifetime occasion and has been helping out with the newborn over his first days in the world. Is is not Ledesma’s first milestone at the Lake Jackson hospital, she said.
Ledesma’s daughter, Amanda Sanders — who is Samuel’s grandma — was the first baby in what then was Brazosport Memorial Hospital’s nursery in 1984, she said.
“Sammy, I think he’s going to be just fine,” Ledesma said. “He’s got loving parents and I just want him to grow up just as healthy as he can be and be smart. Rather than him becoming something huge, I just want him to be really intelligent.”
As a great-grandmother, she wants Samuel to be a homebody just like her, since she stays indoors consistently, and wants to read Dr. Seuss books to him. She advised the new mother to read to him, love him and keep doing what she’s doing.
Alaniz wants her baby boy to mature to be respectful and smart, she said. Ledesma thinks he has good role models.
“Her mom and dad are really good people. They’re very supportive of everything,” Ledesma said.
Alaniz expects to raise Samuel in Brazoria County, the same place she grew up.
“I’m not moving anytime soon,” she said. “This community here is very peaceful. It has a lot of kind people here. It’s a good little community to see him grow up.”
Alaniz is still in high school and thinks the education she is receiving is exemplary for her son to obtain his schooling.
“I grew up in Sweeny, and I’m still going to Sweeny, and he’ll be good going there,” Alaniz said. “They’re just really good academics and a good school to go to.”
While it will be some time before Samuel begins to walk, Alaniz is ready for her baby to kick.
“I like soccer a lot. Hopefully he’ll end up playing soccer, but his dad is looking forward for him to play football,” she said.
Settling in as a new mom has been tough in regards to the sleep schedule, but Alaniz is adjusting, she said.
“I want to watch him grow and see how it is to have a family and see where life takes us now that I have him with me,” Alaniz said.
