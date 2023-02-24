FREEPORT — A new council member is soon coming to Freeport as Ward D will be represented for the first time since Troy Brimage resigned in October.
Three community members are on the ballot, with Ward D voters having their final opportunity Saturday to choose one for the seat.
Retired corporate manager Ron Bachman, retired civil servant Karla Clark and Police Chaplain Winston Rossow all threw their hat into the ring for the special election, hoping to help bring some order to what has been, at times, a contentious body.
The race has seen 98 early votes through Tuesday’s cutoff at the Brazoria County Library’s Freeport branch, but no mail-in ballots are reported. In the most recent election for the seat, 156 people cast ballots in Ward D in 2021.
Bachman spent 30 years as a manager and is retired from Verizon/GTE. He now serves as the facilities director at the Brazosport Fine Arts Council. He also serves as a cello player and board member for the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, is a chairman on the administrative board of Lake Jackson’s First United Methodist Church and is a team leader for Habitat for Humanity.
Clark has an extensive career in civil service going back to 1980, including time with the city of Brazoria and Brazosport ISD in addition to spending 25 years with the Brazoria County Appraisal District, working her way up to director of operations. She is currently a volunteer with Communities in School, the Boys and Girls Club, the Freeport Food Bank, the Bridge Harbor Condo Association and serves on the Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission.
Rossow is a sign-maker who serves as a pastor for the Miracle House of Prayer and as the chaplain for the Freeport Police Department as well as being a member of the mistrial alliances of Freeport and Port Freeport. In addition, he’s been a long-time supporter of the Brazosport High School Booster Club and served as a board member for the Brazosport Medical Center, the Oakland Community Cemetery and the Martin Luther King Committee.
Some of the questions which will face the winner include a grassroots drive for the release of information from investigations into both Brimage — for which the former mayor has been issued a demand letter in excess of $200,000 — and current Ward A Councilman Jeff Peña. While these investigations have been ongoing, the council has spoken at length of releasing redacted reports, which has not yet happened.
Other items that have come up over recent months are the choosing of streets to receive repair and replacement, a proposed land swap with Brazosport ISD, possible improvements to or replacement of the golf course and recreation centers, improvements to the city’s sewer system using grants and a number of other projects in various stages of development.
The winner of Saturday’s election will serve the remainder of Brimage’s original term, which runs through May 2024.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd.
