Even with cloudy weather, the stars aligned for the planetarium to welcome the community to a day of exploring space.
The BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences hosted an Astronomy Day to coincide with their sold-out Saturday show, with demonstrations, crafts, a mini show, and even a surprise baby gender reveal party for one soon to be mom.
“We’re just trying to introduce kids to the planetarium and their parents and just show them all the wonderful things that we have going on,” Planetarium Board President Diane Hill said.
People poured into the building all throughout the three hour event. Families with kids of all ages came out to enjoy their Saturday at the planetarium, learning about the stars, meteorites and planets. Although their Saturday show was sold out with a full house, many could still enjoy the free astronomy day. Families came from all over the county. The Adams family made the day trip down from Houston to give their daughter, an aspiring astronaut, a day filled with space.
“My daughter wants to be an astronaut. I discovered that Clute had a planetarium, so I looked into it and saw they were having an astronomy day. It just seemed like the stars aligned,” mother Monica Adams said. “The drive is a little longer than what we would go for but the parking and the fact that it's not just so overly crowded is absolutely a plus.”
The day included a surprise for mommy-to-be Tyra Patterson with a star based gender reveal party for her baby due this summer. Patterson loves stars, so her mother and gender secret keeper, Cherika Dunlap, thought the planetarium would be a perfect place to hold the reveal. She announced the gender through the stars in the planetarium show.
“She's a big fan of the planetarium like me and my brothers, they've always been into stars and astronomy and astrology and my dad was big into all that, too,” Dunlap said. “So I figure what better way than to let her know the gender of her baby than to do it here.”
With plans in the works for renovating the 40-year-old planetarium, the board liked the idea of hosting more space related events in the lobby such as this so the community will know they offer more than just shows.
“When we do start renovating, the planetarium itself will be closed for a bit so we want to have events like these to keep people coming around and still enjoy the planetarium and what we have to offer,” Hill said.
The BASF Planetarium hosts star shows every Tuesday and Saturday as well as every fourth Friday of the month, for more information and to purchase tickets visit bcfas.org.
