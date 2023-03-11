Whether the lesson is about solids, liquids or gas, girls are learning to break through glass ceilings by exploring STEM careers.
More than 400 sixth-grade girls from Rasco Middle School, Clute Intermediate, Lanier Middle School, and Stephen Austin STEM Academy participated in Friday’s event hosted by Dow Chemical Co. at Brazosport College. Dow partnered with the college for the day of information and activities.
Keynote speaker Cindy Koester, who spent 10 years as a manager in NASA’s Flight Operations Directorate, discussed working in the STEM field.
The 2000 Brazoswood High School graduate obtained a degree in biomedical engineering from Texas A&M in 2004 and went on to work at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, she said. She has worked with International Space Station training and is currently on special assignment to the Astronaut Office, representing the Expedition 68 crew currently onboard the ISS.
“I hope the girls learn that their gender doesn’t limit their options when choosing a field to work in,” Koester said. “And that they understand that certain fields are very rewarding.”
The NASA manager counts herself as fortunate that her gender has not been an issue during her career.
“I have been lucky to never have encountered gender discrimination in the workplace,” Koester said. “NASA is a very welcoming community. As a manager and a leader, I wish we had more women in the science fields. I look forward to when we are balanced and we hire both men and women equally.”
After her address, the sixth-graders trooped to classrooms that showcased activities about chemistry, engineering, environmental science, computer science, physics and biology. Dow STEM leaders guided the educational activities.
In the environmental sciences class, Dow leader and scientist Alison Jo corralled the girls around a table and taught them how to make seed bombs. These are little balls made of clay and seeds that can be launched into inaccessible areas in order to create vegetation.
“Today, we’re focusing on the Texas bluebonnet,” Jo said. “It’s a noninvasive plant that the girls can take home and plant in their yard. The hope is that it’s better for the environment.”
The girls took part in the computer science activities in the gymnasium with an activity that challenged them to program robots to do stunts.
“It’s showing them the components of computer science and coding,” Dow leader Caitlin Kelsey said. “We make sure the obstacle courses the robots move through are creative. When I was younger, I wasn’t introduced to STEM. For me it’s important to show girls what’s possible about STEM — what is liable to come to pass if girls are shown the STEM areas very early on.”
The students spent the day working with Sphero robots — translucent orbs that are taught to do various activities, like playing golf and walking a “dog” that the girls made with plastic cups.
“The pressure is off here today,” said chemist and co-leader of the event, Callie Ayers. “This is all about fun. There are no worries involved, and I think that sparks and ignites a different type of participation.”
Ayers hopes the students will follow a path to a science career as she did, she said.
“I hope they find a place in science or mathematics,” said Ayers. “I hope that at some point today, they find their place — like this is me, I want to be a biologist, or something like that. For me, when I took my first science class, I realized that that was my place. I want them to find that today.”
That spark might have ignited in at least one participant.
“I like science because it gives me more opportunities in the future,” Kamin Townson said. “I like biology and when I grow up I want to be a geriatric nurse. I like learning about body parts and stuff like that.”
In the physics classroom, Research and Development Technologist Hali McCurry led the group in a building workshop.
“Today they are learning about energy, which is the ability of things to do work,” McCurry said. “They are making catapults, rubber band helicopters and balloon carts.”
In the next classroom, the chemistry teacher taught the girls how to make bath bombs and stress balls.
Kristen Moder led the engineering group and taught the girls how to build boats.
“They test how many marbles each boat is able to hold, trying different materials to build different shapes of boats,” Moder said. “They also try their hand at a water transfer activity, lodging different pipes together to see how water carries from one point to another.”
Dow researcher Nikki Montes, who works in a hydrocarbon research department, led the biology activity that included a flower dissection to let the girls explore what the flower does.
A second experiment covered genetics and how people inherit traits throughout generations. The experiment used different colored “fuzzy balls” to show how certain traits pass from grandparents to parents to children, so one sibling can look very different from another, even though all the genes are from the same pool.
“I hope the girls have a fun day, and to show them that our community supports them and we want them to be successful in whatever they do,” Montes said.
