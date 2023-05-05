SURFSIDE BEACH — Preparations are underway at the Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail for the upcoming historical event that would transport visitors back in time to the Treaty of Velasco.
“I’m really excited about the variety of things going on,” said Dortha Pekar, Vice Chairman of the Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Committee. “This is an excellent opportunity for families to learn more about the rich history of Texas.”
Visitors can view a full re-enactment of the Treaty of Velasco, complete with musket and cannon firing from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday at 1415 Monument Drive.
The public treaty signed by Mexican Army General Santa Ana on May 14, 1836 at Fort Velasco, called for a cease fire between his troops and Texans at San Jacinto. Santa Anna would withdraw his forces below the Rio Grande and not take up arms again against Texas. In addition, he also pledged to restore property that had been confiscated by the Mexicans. Both sides promised to exchange prisoners on an equal basis. The Texans would send Santa Anna back to Mexico and would not pursue the retreating Mexican troops, according to the Texas State Library Archives.
In the secret agreement, the Texans agreed to release Santa Anna immediately in exchange for his pledge to use his influence to secure Mexican recognition of Texas independence, according to the website.
The attention to detail is impressive, and visitors will be transported back in time to witness the dramatic moments that shaped Texas and the United States. Everything is period correct, even down to the uniforms, Pekar said.
Merchants are prohibited from selling and displaying anything that could be deemed modern and are requested to have only period-correct merchandise to add to the authenticity of the event, Pekar said.
“Play like you’re in 1836 and shop like you’re in 1836,” she said.
Some vendors on site known as spinners and weavers will show guests how to make various items including Toothbrush Rugs, also known as Amish Rugs, Pekar said.
“They’re nice rugs, and you make them with old toothbrushes,” she said.
Historians and demonstrators will also lead guests on historical walking tours to guide them in getting a sense of what life was like during the time of the Treaty of Velasco, Pekar said.
The Surfside Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual barbecue fundraiser and water will be available at the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association station during the event.
The event will also provide hands-on learning opportunities for kids which includes playing games from 1836, getting close up look at a fire truck and enjoying a bouncy house, Pekar said.
“We have so many activities for the kids this year, I’m really excited about it,” she said.
The event is free, open to the public, and accessible to everyone who wants to learn more about this period of history, Pekar said.
