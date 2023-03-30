ANGLETON — Rodolfo Pena will spend the rest of his life in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson outside a Richwood home, a Brazoria County jury decided Wednesday.
The sentencing decision came about seven hours after the same panel of three women and nine men convicted the 68-year-old Pena of murder and evading arrest. The jury delivered a 25-year sentence on the evading charge.
Osvaldo del Villar, 29, died at a Lake Jackson hospital after being shot Feb. 2, 2021, at Pena’s home in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive in Richwood. The two had been in a fight earlier that night over disparaging remarks Pena made about his wife — del Villar’s mother — and their daughter, according to testimony Tuesday.
After the two men were separated, Pena came out of a back bedroom with a handgun and shot his stepson, witnesses testified.
After del Villar’s now 14-year-old son testified Wednesday morning, the prosecutors rested. With the defense not calling any witnesses, both sides presented closing statements and the jury started deliberations about 11 a.m. They had a verdict less than 90 minutes later.
Pena showed no reaction as the verdicts were read, and he remained stoic through the sentencing phase Wednesday afternoon.
Lead prosecutor Kenyata Thompson brought Pena’s ex-wife, Jennifer Schneider, back to the stand to testify about her son’s relationship with his stepfather. Pena never liked del Villar, she said, although he had been in his life since he was 6 years old.
The comments Pena made the night of the shooting added to years of contention among family members, Schneider said. Pena had a history of sending inappropriate texts to del Villar’s wife, Thelma, which contributed to the two men’s argument that night, Schneider said.
Prosecutors also provided records of two felony convictions stemming from the 1980s on drug charges for which Pena served jail sentences and probation.
Pena denied the validity of the convictions, but the state presented fingerprint evidence that tied him to the state records.
Defense attorney Robert Miller argued for a more lenient sentence, saying the shooting was a crime of passion, and the drug arrests wasn’t relevant.
Pena’s sister, Estella Trevino, who served as the lone defense witness, asked jurors not to giver Pena a lengthy sentence based on his age. She testified that her family grew up poor and times were tough.
“He did not do it intentionally,” Trevino said outside of the courtroom. “The family hurts for him and Jennifer. There’s all kinds of emotions. He’s very remorseful. He doesn’t show emotions, but I’ve seen him very vulnerable.”
Jurors were unswayed, returning with the maximum sentence possible on the murder charge after deliberating for about three hours. The sentence for evading arrest carried a minimum of 25 years, which is what the jury rendered.
After the pursuit that wound through Brazosport, Pena told a Richwood investigator, “I know what I did. He jumped me. I had a gun. … I got it for some reason, to scare him I guess. It went off. I didn’t know if it hit him. … After that, I really don’t remember.”
Thelma del Villar took the witness stand to give her witness impact statement and address Pena.
“This has changed everyone’s life. I miss him every day, and it’s not fair,” she said. “There was no reason to end his life. He had a wonderful family … and his kids knew him. Though you lived much longer than him … he lived a more fruitful life. There’s a god you have to answer to … your hell will begin once you’re done with this life.”
Thompson believes the verdict and sentence were fair, she said, although she never feels sure about the evidence.
“You always think it will go one way, but it can go another,” she said. “I think the family is pleased. The case is over and the family can get on with their lives.”
Miller knew the trial would be an uphill battle based on his client’s age, which made a plea agreement very difficult despite neither family wanting to see it go to trial.
“It’s a horrible situation for both sides,” he said.
