LAKE JACKSON — A requested zoning change that would allow the former H-E-B store to be converted into a storage facility is expected to draw opposition when the city Planning Commission takes up the application.
The property owner of the Brazosport Village Shopping Center at 410 Plantation Drive, which includes the former H-E-B store, is asking the city to consider changing the center from a B-1 neighborhood business to a C-1 commercial business. The commission will consider the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Former Lake Jackson resident and property owner Jess Charpentier plans to be there to voice his concerns about the plan.
“I’m not trying to start trouble. I’m just saying what Lake Jackson has done downtown has been remarkable,” Charpentier said. “I love Lake Jackson and I love Clute. I just want them to be successful and have a good retail.”
The more retail the city has, the less taxes people will pay, he said.
“My concern is a storage business will result in greatly reduced vehicle traffic resulting in fewer potential customers for all surrounding neighborhood businesses,” Charpentier said in a letter to the city.
Two public hearings are required to rezone a property, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said.
The Planning Commission will have the first public hearing during its meeting Tuesday then make a recommendation to City Council whether to approve the change. If the commission recommends approval, City Council will have a second public hearing during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 20.
“It’s one of those situations where what you have is that property is private property,” Roznovsky said. “That property owner also has a vested interest in the success of the other businesses in that strip center, because the property owner owns that whole complex.”
The property owner should be aware of the concerns replacing retail with a storage facility could have an impact on the amount of traffic in that area, he said.
“I’m sure if the property owner had someone to come in to take that large space and bring in a different type business that drew in more traffic that he would probably be interested in it,” Roznovsky said. “But at the end of the day, the property owner is looking at, he has property and he makes money off of the lease.”
The city is not making the request and the private property owner has the right to ask for the change, Roznovsky said.
“As far as my opinion on it, I don’t have any great concerns,” he said citing the city has a vested interest if it affects neighboring residential areas.
There is an opportunity for people to come and voice their concerns at the public hearings, Roznovsky said.
Charpentier’s argument is there’s so many other things that could be done in that location, he said.
“I just want to help Lake Jackson and Clute grow,” Charpentier said. “My intentions are to fill that shopping center up and bring good stores and good retail to both Lake Jackson and Clute.”
