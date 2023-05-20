Celebrity Reader Vincent Solis, president of Brazosport College, reads to Nereyda Renteria's first-grade students Friday as part of Janice's Storytime Summer at Madge Griffith Elementary School in Clute.
Brook Reppond, daughter of Janice’s Storybook Summer namesake Janice Eubank, reads “Hank and Mudge Take the Big Test” to Kylie Trant’s first-grade class Friday at Madge Griffith Elementary School in Clute.
Guest readers, from left, Vincent Solis, Eldona Menefee, Carolina Damian, Barbara Robie, Richard Robie, Brook Reppond, Linda Miles and Danny Massey pose with Sonny the Dog after participating Friday in Janice’s Storytime Summer at Madge Griffith Elementary in Clute.
Celebrity Reader Vincent Solis, president of Brazosport College, reads to Nereyda Renteria's first-grade students Friday as part of Janice's Storytime Summer at Madge Griffith Elementary School in Clute.
Brook Reppond, daughter of Janice’s Storybook Summer namesake Janice Eubank, reads “Hank and Mudge Take the Big Test” to Kylie Trant’s first-grade class Friday at Madge Griffith Elementary School in Clute.
Guest readers, from left, Vincent Solis, Eldona Menefee, Carolina Damian, Barbara Robie, Richard Robie, Brook Reppond, Linda Miles and Danny Massey pose with Sonny the Dog after participating Friday in Janice’s Storytime Summer at Madge Griffith Elementary in Clute.
Few things are better at getting first-graders to sit and stay than to read them a book. It isn’t that easy with dogs, the young students learned Friday afternoon.
The first-graders at Madge Griffith Elementary School were treated to “Henry and Mudge Take the Big Test” for the traditional Janice’s Storybook Summer storytelling time. Guest readers — well-known local figures such as Brazosport College President Vincent Solis — visit to share a selected book, which the students receive a free copy of the book to take home for their own library or to start one.
This year’s book, the 10th installment of author Cynthia Rylant’s “Henry and Mudge” series about a boy and his dog, is about Henry’s struggles to teach Mudge basic skills long enough for him pass an obedience test. The first-graders paid rapt attention as Mudge is plied with numerous “liver treats” to earn his compliance.
Solis brought something special to his performance of the book for dual-language speakers, reading each line in English then repeating it in Spanish.
“Reading, reading, reading, es muy importante,” he said to the students.
Another special reader on hand was Brook Reppond, the daughter of the program’s founder, Janice Eubank.
Eubank taught 35 years, including 24 in Brazosport ISD that included time at Madge Griffith Elementary. The project is a memorial to her, started the year after she lost her battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease in March 2007. Over its 16 years, more than 15,000 free books have been distributed.
The program takes place every May — Eubank’s birthday month — in all Brazosport ISD Elementary Schools, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Brazosport Christian and in Tulia, her hometown. Donations pay for the books.
Promoting literacy and instilling a love for reading in young minds were important to Eubank, and Janice’s Storybook Summer carries on that legacy, said former Madge Griffith librarian Linda Miles, who also served as a guest reader Friday.
“We honor her birthday this month, to go into the schools and do readings for the Storybook Summer,” she said.
Other guest storytellers this year included Eldona Menefea, a former teacher at Madge Griffith, Spanish-only reader Carolina Damian and Barbara and Richard Robie of the RPWM investment firm, who brought along their dog, Sonny.
Zarynah Acuna, a student in Alicia Sidney’s class, said “Henry and Mudge Take the Big Test” was her favorite story, and she loved that her class got to see the big dog Sonny.
“It was amazing. I liked the part when he listened. I like to listen,” Zarynah said.
The book provides more than a one-time experience, Brazosport ISD Public Relations Director Karla Christman said. It provides a foundational skill for the children’s future.
“Readers are leaders,” she said.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.