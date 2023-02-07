LAKE JACKSON — All reading doesn’t necessarily have to take place indoors, a message the Lake Jackson Library wants to convey with its new StoryWalk at MacLean Park that allows young readers and nature lovers to combine their passions.
“It’s a movement to get people more active while improving literacy,” Lake Jackson Library Youth Specialist Ande Larsen said.
The trail winds along the pavilions and walking path, and attendees are asked to take care not to crush any budding flowers, Larsen said.
The library has chosen a children’s book, disassembled it and created placards of the pages that are placed sequentially along the trail. Once the participants have finished their journey, they’ll have gotten their physical activity in for the day and also did something scholarly.
The first offering is “Big Bear Hug” by Nicholas Oldland, a contemporary fable about a bear who has an appetite for hugging everything in sight until he comes across a human cutting down a tree. It will remain in place through the end of the month.
Coming in March will be “Sing With Me” by Diana Lopez in March, followed by “Plants Can’t Sit Still” by Diana Hirsch in April.
There are just a few pointers to keep in mind when creating the storied journey.
Copyright laws prevent the alteration of the book’s text, but the pages can be removed from the book’s spine. The disassembled pages then have to be tacked onto something stiff, then covered in a protective layer of plastic. These are then placed on placards, which guide readers along the trail. The story arc propels attendees down the path, until they’ve reached the conclusion.
“It’s not really an event,” Larsen said, “since it occurs all year long.”
Kate Chia is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0149.
