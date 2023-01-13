CLUTE
Brazosport ISD students who put their skills to work on entries to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Composition are rewarded with more than a ribbon or appreciation of teachers and loved ones. They add to the culture of Brazoria County and Texas.
A reception for the artists Tuesday in the Brazosport Art League Gallery gave the public a chance to see the Western-themed creators from students across Brazosport ISD’s 13 campuses. Judges chose their favorites to advance to the Houston Rodeo competition, where the artists can win scholarships and have their piece auctioned for thousands of dollars.
“They’ll look at some of these and be like, wow these kids are in third grade. They did so good,” said artist and actor Jeremy Todd, who is also facilities leader at the center. “They’ll look at this painting that has cacti and their shadows are underneath and a lot of the time they can’t believe they’re not professional artists.”
Tiffany Wyman of Richwood, the mom of one of those 9-year-old artists, is supportive of her daughter expressing herself through art, she said. Her daughter’s entry featured a cowgirl boot in the desert, surrounded by symbolic Texan designs.
“Art makes her happy. She feels good to color whatever she wants and paint whatever she wants,” Wyman said. “I want her to be 100 percent her all the time and never apologize for that … kids being true to themselves and figuring out who they are at a young age and not waiting ’til they’re an adult and think, ‘Oh, I didn’t know who I am.’ I was told to be something and that’s not who I am.”
More than 300 pieces were entered into the Brazosport ISD-level contest by students from kindergarten through 12th grade whose works were rated tops at district campuses. Most high shool students have to work from original photos — they cannot be pulled from the internet.
“We take a lot of our photos at George Ranch and local places. You see a lot of the same cowboys but it is interesting to see how the students interpret them in their own ways,” said Brazoswood art teacher Emily Espeche, who coordinated this year’s contest.
In an area that no longer is populated with ranches and based in agriculture, the exercise is beneficial in learning about local history and culture, Todd said.
“Giving the kids a taste of the heritage of their own state and the rodeo is very important to Texas, letting them know that that’s the state they live in might be important,” he said.
Although Western and Texas culture are the theme of the art competition, there’s more to the assignments.
“Obviously learning the skills is the most important part because you can draw or paint one of these cows as well as you want to, but then later on in life, you can use those same skills to paint whatever you want. It’s valuable,” Todd said.
Barbara Finer, a former school teacher who taught Espeche art, encourages people to come out and experience the immense talent of local students.
“I think that to express yourself and what you feel, the mood you feel, is important to draw,” she said. “To use creativity is very important to grow as yourself, to release things you would like to show other people of the moments you cherish and that you have a feeling for displaying your creative self.”
The entries displayed at the center demonstrate the immense skills of Brazosport ISD’s young artists, Finer said.
“I think a lot of people like detail, but sometimes simplicity speaks on its own,” the Richwood resident said. “If I were a judge, I’d mainly look for composition — did you go off the page? Is it telling a story? That sort of thing. Those kinds of things speak to me
“For instance, this artwork of a man eating; who would’ve thought to do a painting of that? I mean really, it’s creative.”
The pieces will remain on display at the Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.