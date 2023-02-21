ANGLETON
More than 200 junior experimenters displayed their respective scientific projects at the Brazoria County Science Fair.
Ranging from pre-kindergarten to junior high, students from more than 24 private, home and public schools put months of work on display Saturday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds for judges and community members.
“They can do an observation; that’s when they observe something and investigate it,” TW Ogg Elementary STREAM teacher Brookelyn Floyd said. “They can do an experiment, which is testing a hypothesis, or they can make a model of any type of science system.”
Any project receiving a judges’ score of 90 or higher received a blue ribbon, 80 to 89 earned a red ribbon and a white ribbon represented anything below 80.
A student who received a blue ribbon is eligible for a first-, second- and third-place medal. First-place winners then competed for best of show and a cash prize of $25.
“With science, it’s a very thriving industry in the future,” said Jessica Osborn, a third-grade science teacher at Central Elementary in Angleton. “Them learning how to work collaboratively with each other, learning about different types of things that happened in the world that they may have not experienced before, this gives them the opportunity to learn something new every day and potentially apply it in the future.”
Being taught essential life skills is a crucial benefit Floyd believes children obtain by participating in the science fair, alongside bettering their critical-thinking and problem-solving abilities.
“It’s OK if you’re wrong because a lot of the time we guess our hypothesis and we end up not being right, and it’s a teaching moment that it’s OK if you’re not right so we can try again and solve it a different way,” Floyd said.
The purpose of third-grader Emalynn Livoti’s science fair project was to see whether flowers grow better in rocks, sand or peat moss. Her hypothesis was she thinks that the flowers grow better in peat moss. Since no plants sprouted, she couldn’t tell whether her hypothesis is correct.
“I thought it would be a good project because I really like plants and I also like what flowers look like and how they smell,” Emalynn said. “I really liked getting to put the stuff in there and then getting to water them every day and see if they sprouted. I also liked how I got to experiment with different kinds of things, how much I got to put in there, like different measuring cups I got to use for it.”
Emalynn’s father, Brazoswood High English teacher Anthony Livoti, is quite familiar with the process it takes for students to excel. He listened to her daughter explain her project with a proud smile.
“One of the major benefits of participating in a program like this is the opportunity to find that they have their own drive,” Livoti said. “A student choice of an activity of something like this is incredibly important because it gives them a sense of ownership in their own learning instead of it being about ‘As a teacher I can teach you and show you this is what I want you to do.’ It’s more like, ‘Look at all the things you can do.’ It really inspires them to learn in a totally different way.”
Kylie Zielke’s “Glowing flowers” entry earned best of show among the junior high entries. She explored whether flowers can grow and/or show color by absorption through their stem.
In the experiment, the Our Lady Queen of Peace eighth-grader tested the boundaries of glow sticks, highlighters and tonic water to see if she could make a flower grow. Her hypothesis was the tonic water mixed with dye would be absorbed by carnations and result in the brightest glowing flower under UV light. Instead, she determined the highlighter mixed with the water resulted in the brightest glowing flower under a UV light.
“The last five years I’ve been doing a project. I always wanted to do something with cutting up glow sticks, and I normally take something that I see online but this one I thought of it by myself,” Kylie said. “I don’t think anyone has done it, I heard of coloring flowers, but I never heard of trying to make them glow. I was thinking that’d be kind of cool.”
Kylie has won best of show every year since she started entering in fourth grade. Her future is in science, she said, due to her desire to study to become an OB/GYN doctor.
“I worked really hard on it. I’m glad my work pays off,” she said. “I was well-educated and blessed that I can go to a Catholic school and get that level of education that has helped me here. It definitely gives you confidence and a step up.”
Danbury Elementary kindergartner Harrison Davenport posed the question “How does camouflage help animals in the natural world?” for his project which won a blue ribbon.
“He did a great job; he worked hard at it,” mom Abby Davenport said. “He interviewed mostly people from our church. He would get them to play the Skittle game. They would have to pull out M&Ms and try to avoid the Skittles, and what he found was that they were less likely to get the M&M color that’s the same color as the Skittle, which where the poisonous ones.”
Some students took interest in their projects solely because the science behind it amused them. But for a kid like Harrison, there is a personal tie. His love for camo derives from the amount of time he and his family have spent hunting.
“He’s just starting to read, so we had to help him with the reading, and then the writing he started off doing it himself but it took a long time so Dad helped him finish the writing in the journal,” Davenport said. “We figured at his age he’s telling Dad what to do and he learned about the project, but the reading and writing part for a kindergartner is not the easiest, but he was still a part of the whole project.”
