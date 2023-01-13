Mayor Gregg Bisso looks forward to the finalization of a water expansion project that has been in the permit process. The project will bring water from Freeport and the BWA to improve water quality and quantity for Surfside.
SURFSIDE BEACH —Being a trailblazer is not an easy task, but Surfside Beach Buggy Rental is providing an opportunity to be one of the first people to experience their Cannonball Run event.
Surfside Beach Buggy Rental, a teal blue house at 127 Nesmith Place facing Bluewater Highway, will serve as the start and finish point for Saturday’s promotional event. It is not a race, but a type of scavenger hunt in which participants drive their golf carts down the highway, collecting stamps passport-style at businesses.
Mike Schepper, owner of Surfside Beach Buggy Rental, is sponsoring the scenic event. He put the run together for people to have a good time, he said.
“Just cause it’s a Saturday afternoon on the beach, why wouldn’t you?” he said.
Registration is free and opens at 10 a.m.; the golf carts head out at 11 a.m. The trail will take golf carts toward San Luis Pass with several stopping points along the way where riders will get their cards marked, receive refreshments and have their names placed in a raffle.
One of the stops, Blue Water RV Resort, will allow riders to plug in their electric carts if necessary.
Fishing Capt. Aaron Carter will be playing live music, and local vendors and retailers will be set up outside Surfside Beach Buggy Rental.
The business will rent golf carts for $75 for the full day, but personal owned golf carts are more than welcome. Up to four people are allowed per cart.
“The craziness in it will be you dressing up your cart and yourself, but the reality of it is just finishing the course,” Schepper said. “This is not a race; when I say crazy, you’re going to do this as safely as possible.”
Prizes will be awarded for most creative cart decorations and best dressed.
“We were going to do this event two years ago and COVID stopped us and I figured now it’s a good time because it’s slow and people don’t have a lot going on,” Schepper said.
