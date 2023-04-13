SURFSIDE BEACH — The City Council’s relationship with the Surfside Police Department was once again front and center as they voted to accept the department’s new Policies and Procedures Manual and opted to not eliminate the position of liaison between the two entities.
The manual’s approval capped the night on a note of unification as they praised the book put together over the course of months by council members and Police Chief William Moncier, who received a promotion following the recent exit of Chief Gary McClain.
The council expressed high praise for Moncier, over both his job performance in general and his work in rewriting the manual.
“It’s a beautiful document. We should all be held to such high standards. This is truly a high standard upon which we now ask our officers to serve this community,” Councilman Jon Gerber said. “I appreciate William Moncier for helping us develop this.”
In a statement, Councilman Sean Robertson called Moncier the city’s “long-term” police chief, referring to McClain as a “short-term” chief and saying the chief before him, Robert Wood, had failed to meet expectations. He said he was not fond of the procedure to create the manual, however.
“Outstanding work. We’ve already talked. Really well done,” he said. “My only discussion point is the fact that — of course it’s good that we approve this — I’ll be moving forward to get this out of the ordinance. I think it’s absurd that we have to micromanage it like this, but it’s a great manual.”
A contentious back-and-forth between Robertson and Gerber over changes to the city’s oversight of the department flared anew after they skirmished in a previous meeting. The two vigorously argued their points, passing a microphone between them.
Gerber sought to eliminate the liaison position as the city’s laws require it only during the creation of the manual.
“By ordinance, this individual has one role — one role by law,” Gerber said. “‘The council member of the village, serving as liaison to the police department, shall prepare a manual of rules and procedures governing the conduct of all police officers.’ I bring a motion to end the assignment, because we’re done.”
Gerber also took issue with the council not appointing other liaison positions in accordance with the city’s charter, with Mayor Gregg Bisso instead doing it unilaterally.
“In our other council positions, council is supposed to appoint them. I know Gregg does. By law, council is supposed to,” Gerber said.
Robertson, who has served in the post since spring of last year upon Bisso’s request, read an extensive public statement he released on social media in response. It included a lengthy list of the work he had done in assisting the department and saying Surfside’s police culture had greatly improved recently.
The attempt to remove him was to “show the want of control of” the police department, he said, and the passage noted by Gerber was being taken out of context.
“It says, ‘The Chief of Police and a council member of the village serving as a liaison,’ hence, there’s a liaison. There’s no reference from that being tied to a completion of the manual. It talks about how they will work together under that section for the manual of rules, but there’s no verbiage there stating that it dies when the manual of rules is done,” Robertson said.
All of the council members, including himself and Councilman Bob Petty, also supported the police in various ways, Gerber said, and the liaison role was unnecessary because the chief could reach out to any council member.
Councilman Oscar Jalifi took an “if it’s not broke don’t fix it” approach to the question, saying Robertson had been helpful in the role and there was no need to change the situation.
“I don’t remember having a liaison last year, but I do remember we had some issues that we needed help with and I remember that Sean stepped up to the plate because of his military background and the fact that he had experience in the area and it really was helpful to have somebody to be a liaison, to help, to act as a sort of go-between,” Jalifi said, addressing Gerber. “I agree with you, but I also agree with Sean and I just don’t feel like it’s something important to talk about here.”
For his part, Moncier declined involvement in the discussion, saying it was purely the decision of the council.
Robertson had the support of his colleagues as the motion to remove the liaison position failed to go to a vote. Petty originally seconded the motion, which allowed debate to move forward, but withdrew his second before a vote took place. A small, vocal portion of the gallery also applauded some of Robertson’s statements.
After the meeting, Robertson said he was interested in adding the codification of the liaison role as one of the ordinance updates he planned to bring before council following the May election.
“The language leaves it a little vague and that’s where it gets taken out of context,” Robertson said. “My colleague was attempting to use the manual rules as a springboard to do away with that role and it was inaccurate and taken out of context. It could be made clearer, I think is the point, that the liaison for the police does exist.”
The council’s place was to have oversight of the chief and not the officers, Robertson said, citing the ordinance changes passed the previous month that removed council completely from the processes of hiring, firing and disciplining department employees under the chief and moving the responsibility of handling disputes fully to a state agency as part of the city’s modernization to match its current standing.
He also said he would have made the recommendations he has regardless of who filled the current chief of police role and that, while the city’s higher oversight was correct in the past, the changes now being made still would have happened.
“In building the police department the last couple of years, there’s a phrase — fail fast but win faster. We had a lot of really good momentum, we maximized on that,” Robertson said. “We challenged where we felt it wasn’t going in the right directions, we had healthy open conversations, we did our full research and we put those requirements out there for the chief and when it started to not be met, then that’s when we took that particular action while keeping all of the good.”
